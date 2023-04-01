Live Updates: Georgia coach Kirby Smart discusses Saturday scrimmage

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs wrapped up their ninth workout of spring drills on Saturday. Here are some notes from Smart’s press conference:

• We didn’t tackle well, some administrative things, had a delay of game, things you shouldn’t have but we typically have in the first scrimmage. • Defensively we should be ahead fo where we are; we’ve played really physically on the offensive line • Those 21 mid-year players will be a lot closer to being ready to play the next time we have a scrimmage • Quarterbacks: It’s like everything, there’s an ebb and flow. I can think of really good things each one did, and really poor things each one did. It’s not like one guy is sticking out • Carson has a really good command of the offense, had a couple of poor decisions today, but he made some plays • Brock made some plays getting out of the pocket, he had some downfield throws I think he wished he had back, had some 50 50 throws he has to keep in bounds

• Gunner still is learning the offense. He made some plays with his feet. He made some nice throws • We have three pretty good quarterbacks, and they’ve grown Smart has made public appearances and talked to groups in Macon and Athens since then, largely downplaying the quarterback competition between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. “I don’t think we’re going to overdo the quarterbacks in the spring,” Smart said. “We’re going to let those guys develop. They all need reps, and they all need game reps, and we can’t get enough of that.” Some of those key reps took place on Saturday, giving Smart his first look at how the quarterbacks have grown under Bobo’s direction. Smart is expected to update the injury status of tailbacks Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, both of whom have dealt with hamstring injuries.

The injury to Freshman All-American defensive end and 2022 team sacks leader Mykel Williams will also be a topic of conversation. Smart hasn’t said much publicly about transfer receivers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State), but he indicated to the boosters at his stops that Lovett was off to a strong start while Thomas was “coming along.” Smart also talked up the fierce competitive nature of Brock Bowers, who continues to set the pace in the tight end room and figures to remain a pivotal playmaker in the offense.

