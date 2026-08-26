Georgia’s roster stacks up against just about anyone’s, not just in the SEC but in the country.

The consistent ability to turn over rosters annually under Kirby Smart is a big reason Georgia has become one of college football’s biggest war machines.

This season, the Bulldogs enter the season once again with a loaded roster and lofty expectations to not only win the conference for a third consecutive year, but compete for a national championship.

With the 2026 campaign just around the corner, ESPN dropped its top 100 players this football season, in “an attempt to highlight the biggest returning stars in the sport based on their past success and production, while also factoring in our expectations for who’s poised to shine in 2026.”

Among the 100 players listed, Oregon led the way with eight, Texas and Indiana produced seven and LSU followed behind with six. Georgia sits in a three-way tie with Ohio State and Miami at five players.

It should be no surprise that the teams listed above are also ones with some of the best championship odds. Rosters with more experience have equalled success in recent years.

No. 67 CB Ellis Robinson IV

“Robinson was the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2024 according to ESPN300, but it took him a little while to get started at Georgia. He played in only four games as a freshman and redshirted,“ ESPN’s Mark Schlabach said. ”Things clicked for Robinson last season, however, as he made 12 starts and became one of the most reliable pass defenders in the FBS. The former IMG Academy star had four interceptions, which tied for the SEC lead, and allowed only 15 receptions on 35 targets.”

No. 56 OL Drew Bobo

“Bobo is one of Stockton’s best friends off the field, and he was one of the quarterback’s most reliable protectors in his first season as the Bulldogs’ starting center in 2025. In 376 pass-blocking snaps, Bobo didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit, according to Pro Football Focus,” Schlabach said. “His 71.6 run-blocking grade was fourth-highest among centers on Power 4 teams. Bobo, whose father, Mike, is Georgia’s offensive coordinator, missed the final two games of 2025 with a left foot injury.”

No. 42 LB Chris Cole

“The Bulldogs are hoping that Cole makes a third-year jump like former star linebackers Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker, and each of them captured the Butkus Award in their final college season,” Schlabach said. “At 6-3, 235 pounds, Cole has a similar skillset and ceiling. Last season, he made 59 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks and 21 pressures with just one start. The Bulldogs had only 20 sacks last season, which ranked last in the SEC, and Cole might be a big reason that changes this year.”

No. 33 S KJ Bolden

“Bolden was the top safety prospect in the country coming out of Buford High School in Georgia, and he delivered for the Bulldogs in his first two seasons. In 2025, Bolden had 76 tackles and two interceptions in 14 starts. He had the second-highest overall grade among returning safeties, according to PFF,” Schlabach said. “Bolden is projected to potentially be the top safety selected in the 2027 NFL draft, especially if he continues his upward trajectory.”

No. 31 QB Gunner Stockton

“Stockton won’t receive the Heisman Trophy buzz like Chambliss and Manning heading into the 2026 season, but he has been arguably as valuable,” Schlabach said. “In his first season as a starter, Stockton threw for 2,894 yards with 24 touchdowns and five picks, while running for 462 yards with 10 scores. He completed a whopping 73.7% of his attempts for 1,007 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception vs. AP ranked opponents. Georgia fans want to see Stockton take more shots down the field, so do his coaches, as long as he keeps his turnovers down.”