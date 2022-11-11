WATCH: Lewis Cine gets another Minnesota Vikings teammate to pay up after a Georgia beats Tennessee
At some point, Lewis Cine’s teammates will probably stop agreeing to bets with him. It has not gone well for those going against Cine and the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022.
Earlier this season, current Viking and former Oregon Duck Troy Dye made a wager with Cine before the Georgia-Oregon game. Georgia won 49-3 and Dye had to pay up, donning some Georgia gear after the big win by the Bulldogs.
Cine’s rookie season was cut short after suffering a leg injury in Minnesota’s win over the New Orleans Saints. But it’s good to see the Bulldogs have helped keep Cine in good spirits.
“Sickening to see, and a guy that I felt like I was so close to, certainly hurt me to see that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Cine’s injury. “You don’t wish that upon anybody. Some of those injuries are part of the game, but just so sad. Such a great kid. He’ll bounce back from it.”
The Vikings took Cine in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was one of five Bulldogs to go in the first round of this most recent draft.
Georgia takes on Mississippi State this weekend. It will be interesting to see if Mississippi State alum Cameron Dantzler makes a bet with Cine, or if he elects to play it safe as Mississippi State is a 17-point underdog.
