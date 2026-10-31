No. 3 Georgia takes on No. 17 Florida in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, score and injury news for the game.

Georgia lost to Auburn 27-24 in its last game to fall to 6-1 and 4-1 in SEC play this season. Both Georgia and Florida were off last week. This game will be played in Atlanta this year.

2:06 p.m. ET update: We’ve got some more photos for y’all, from the tailgating sights and scenes around MBS to Georgia coach Kirby Smart arriving on the field:

A Florida fan picks up a Halloween treat from a Georgia fan at The Home Depot Backyard ahead of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Football fans shop for the UGA x Outkast collection at The Home Depot Backyard ahead of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Nick Thompson, center, and his brother, Drew Thompson, dressed in flamingo costumes, are greeted by a Georgia fan at The Home Depot Backyard ahead of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia fans enjoy tailgating at The Home Depot Backyard ahead of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall and players arrive ahead of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart arrives before their SEC football game against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart arrives before their SEC football game against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

1:31 p.m. ET update: Afternoon, everyone! This is Sarah Spencer. I cover Georgia and write our DawgNation newsletter.

We’ve got a very different setting for Georgia-Florida this year, much closer to home for many of us, so let’s get started with some pregame photos of Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

General view of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic before the SEC football game between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

General view of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic before the SEC football game between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

The Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic is shown at mid field before the SEC football game between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

The Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic is shown at mid field before the SEC football game between Georgia and Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia-Florida: Game time for Week 9 game

The Georgia-Florida game is set for a 3:40 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia-Florida: TV Channel for Week 9 game

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the game.

Georgia-Florida: How to watch online, stream Week 9 game

The Georgia-Florida game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia-Florida: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 9 game

Georgia is a 12.5-point favorite against Florida, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 54.5.

Georgia is 5-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Florida

On facing Florida...

“A lot of respect for this team. Coach Sumrall’s done a great job putting a lot of energy into the program, a lot of physicality in the program. They play really hard. When you turn on the tape, you see the physicality they play with on both sides of the ball. Ton of respect for both coordinators.

“Gone against both of them for multiple years. They’ve got great scheme, got really good players. They’re playing in this tough conference that we’re in. But lot of respect for Buster obviously, was on our staff. Just think he’s one of the best offensive minds in the country. It’s really hard to defend, but I’m so happy for his success and how well he’s done. Close friend and a lot of respect.”

On Florida RB Jadan Baugh...

“They’ve got great run scheme and they’ve got a great back to do it with. When you can run the ball and know your back’s going to make people miss in the open field or break tackles by running through them, over them, around them, it certainly gives you the confidence to give him touches. He’s been incredible.

“He is in and out of breaks. We’ve shown our guys clips of him since the start of the year to say are you practicing to tackle him, or are you practicing to tackle who you’re playing against. We’re driving the motivation that every day, you’re trying to prepare for the best. He’s certainly done that. That’s a talented young man.”

On Florida playing multiple quarterbacks...

“Both very talented. One beat Ole handily. One beat Texas on the road. They’re both completely capable good players. Known about both of them for a long time. In terms of their ability, they’re both plenty capable, especially in Buster’s offense. I think it’s not like — it’s quarterback driven, but it doesn’t require the quarterback to be perfect. He gives them so many options, and he can play to the strengths of each guy.”