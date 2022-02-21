Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke reportedly steps down

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his position at Georgia, serving as the offensive line coach for the past two seasons. The news of Luke’s decision was first reported by Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com

Luke served as the offensive line coach at Georgia for the past two seasons, replacing Sam Pittman. Luke was set to be Georgia’s second-highest paid assistant, with only offensive coordinator Todd Monken making more than the $900,000 Luke was set to make in 2022.