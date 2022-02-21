Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke reportedly steps down
Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his position at Georgia, serving as the offensive line coach for the past two seasons. The news of Luke’s decision was first reported by Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com
Luke served as the offensive line coach at Georgia for the past two seasons, replacing Sam Pittman. Luke was set to be Georgia’s second-highest paid assistant, with only offensive coordinator Todd Monken making more than the $900,000 Luke was set to make in 2022.
Georgia hired Luke after the 2019 season, when he served as the head coach at Ole Miss.
The Georgia offensive line will have to replace two starters in the upcoming season, as Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer are off to the NFL. One of the key changes Georgia made in the national championship game was moving Broderick Jones to left tackle and Salyer to right guard.
*More details will be added to this story as it develops.
