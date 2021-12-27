5 things to know about Michigan, Georgia CFP Orange Bowl opponent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia has seen plenty of film on Michigan these past few weeks, but there’s nothing like the view of an insider. Wolverines beat writer Aaron McCann, of MLIve.com, took time to provide insight into Michigan football and Coach Jim Harbaugh for DawgNation this week. RELATED: Michigan has two Top 10 projected picks, but Georgia more loaded

Here are five questions and answers, that provide clues as to what the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs will be up against at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal. 1. What has been the key to Michigan’s success this season? AM: I don’t think there’s just one key. It’s been the perfect confluence of different things. Jim Harbaugh purposely changed up the coaching staff, bringing in younger, more personable coaches to better reflect his roster. It was a needed change, and one that paid almost immediate dividends. Michigan experienced plenty of attrition (they had 17 players hit the portal last year), but they found the guys who wanted to stay. Jim also used the rest to go back to basics on both sides of the ball. They went back to a style of play on offense that he was most comfortable with -- the smash-mouth, between-the-tackles football that he grew up with, and largely won with, at his previous stops. Defensively, it was as simple as diversifying the looks and alignments as to not come off as one-dimensional or predictable. 2. What makes this Michigan team different than the others Jim Harbaugh has coached, if anything?

AM: There’s just a different vibe about this team than in years past. They have clear-cut, vocal leaders on both sides of the ball, and at key positions, something that was missing in years past. You throw that in with talent at most of the skill positions and a game plan that accentuates the positives (good running backs, a veteran O-line and playmakers on defense) and it’s a big reason Michigan is in this spot. 3. Who are the MVPs for Michigan, on offense, and defense? AM: The unequivocal MVP on defense is Aidan Hutchinson, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year and Heisman Trophy runner-up. He bounced back from a fractured ankle last season, used his work ethic and talent to galvanize a group down and out after a disappointing 2020 season, and backed it up with his play on the field. When it comes to MVP candidates, outstanding play is always a key factor, but I believe you must look at how they get others involved. And Hutchinson’s elite play on the edge opened the door for the emergence of outside linebacker David Ojabo, who went from a rarely-used player a year ago to No. 2 in the Big Ten in sacks. He made that jump because of Hutchinson, who teammates and Jim Harbaugh say had Ojabo in his hip-pocket all offseason. Offensively, it was a close call through two-thirds of the season, but Hassan Haskins emerged as Michigan’s bell-cow back, the guy who got the ball in time of need. He was rarely, if ever, tackled behind the line of scrimmage. And whenever the topic of Heisman and Aidan Hutchinson came up, Jim Harbaugh always made a point of throwing Haskins’ name in there. Not that Haskins was seriously ever a contender, but that’s how much Harbaugh loves and respects the effort from Haskins. 4. What’s one thing people commonly get wrong or misunderstand about Jim Harbaugh?