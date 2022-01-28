Georgia football hires former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo as analyst, per report

Bobo worked at Georgia from 2001 through 2014, first as the quarterbacks coach and then eventually as the offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014. More recently, Bobo served as the offensive coordinator at Auburn this past season. He was fired after one season on Bryan Harsin’s staff.

Another former Georgia player is back at in Athens as an analyst. Dawgs247 was the first to report that former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is back coaching at Georgia, now working as an analyst for the Bulldogs.

Prior to that he was the offensive coordinator at South Carolina for the 2020 season, working under then-head coach Will Muschamp. Bobo originally left Athens to be the head coach at Colorado State, where he went 28-38 in his five seasons on the job.

Last offseason saw Georgia hire Muschamp initially as an analyst, only to then promote him into an onfield role as the special teams coordinator when Scott Cochran stepped away from the team in August. Muschamp will serve as the co-defensive coordinator this coming season for Georgia.

Bobo’s son Drew signed as an offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class for Georgia. Drew Bobo is set to enroll at Athens this summer.

Mike Bobo first played quarterback at Georgia from 1993 through the 1997 season, overlapping with Kirby Smart’s playing career in Athens. He was a graduate assistant for the 1999 season before joining Mark Richt’s staff in 2001. While Bobo was not always popular as the offensive coordinator, his offenses were often very effective. His 2014 offense averaged 41.3 points per game.

In the past, Smart has said that analysts help scout and support the on-field coaching staff and deal with more off-field duties.

As for the rest of Georgia’s coaching staff, the Bulldogs have two on-field openings. Cortez Hankton created an opening at wide receivers coach when he left for LSU, while Dan Lanning created a need at outside linebacker when he became the head coach at Oregon.