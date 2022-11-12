Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, score, injury news, analysis for Week 11 game

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
Sun, 11/13 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
Mississippi State
  • (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    4th QTR
    3:53
    Georgia State
    28
    Lamar
    0
    3rd QTR
    10:41
    New Mexico State
    37
    Rice
    10
    3rd QTR
    4:37
    Western Kentucky
    31
    Temple
    13
    2nd QTR
    5:59
    Houston
    14
  • UMass
    3
    2nd QTR
    7:56
    Arkansas State
    14
    Louisiana Tech
    0
    1st QTR
    3:48
    UTSA
    21
    Army
    6
    2nd QTR
    14:57
    Troy
    0
    North Texas
    0
    1st QTR
    2:03
    UAB
    14
  • Nebraska
    0
    1st QTR
    2:53
    (3) Michigan
    7
    Arizona State
    0
    1st QTR
    5:40
    Washington State
    7
    Miami (FL)
    7
    1st QTR
    4:22
    Georgia Tech
    0
    Wisconsin
    3
    1st QTR
    4:13
    Iowa
    0
  • Iowa State
    0
    1st QTR
    2:27
    Oklahoma State
    0
    Charlotte
    0
    1st QTR
    1:54
    Middle Tennessee
    0
    (10) Alabama
    0
    1st QTR
    7:17
    (11) Ole Miss
    0
    New Mexico
    0
    1st QTR
    1:47
    Air Force
    14
  • Louisville
    0
    1st QTR
    3:40
    (12) Clemson
    7
    Maryland
    0
    1st QTR
    6:51
    (14) Penn State
    7
    Appalachian State
    0
    1st QTR
    2:42
    Marshall
    7
    Northwestern
    0
    1st QTR
    6:16
    Minnesota
    0
  • (22) UCF
    10
    1st QTR
    5:57
    (16) Tulane
    7
    Boston College
    0
    1st QTR
    2:42
    (17) North Carolina State
    14
    South Carolina
    0
    1st QTR
    12:19
    Florida
    0
    Texas State
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    South Alabama
  • (24) Washington
    Sun, 11/13 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (6) Oregon
    Kansas
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Wyoming
    Sun, 11/13 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Colorado State
    (23) Kansas State
    Sun, 11/13 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Baylor
  • Florida Atlantic
    Sun, 11/13 on STADIUM @12:00 AM ET
    Florida International
    Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/13 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Auburn
    (4) TCU
    Sun, 11/13 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (18) Texas
    Southern Miss
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Coastal Carolina
  • (15) North Carolina
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Wake Forest
    (25) Florida State
    Sun, 11/13 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Syracuse
    California
    Sun, 11/13 on Pac-12 Network @2:00 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Stanford
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPN @3:00 AM ET
    (13) Utah
  • San Jose State
    Sun, 11/13 on Fox Sports 1 @3:30 AM ET
    San Diego State
    Boise State
    Sun, 11/13 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    Arizona
    Sun, 11/13 on FOX @3:30 AM ET
    (9) UCLA
    Utah State
    Sun, 11/13 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
  • Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (16) Tulane
    Georgia Southern
    17
    Final
    Louisiana
    36
    Tulsa
    10
    Final
    Memphis
    26
  • East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
    Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
  • SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
    Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
    Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
    Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
  • Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
  • (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    4th QTR
    3:53
    Georgia State
    28
    Lamar
    0
    3rd QTR
    10:41
    New Mexico State
    37
    Rice
    10
    3rd QTR
    4:37
    Western Kentucky
    31
    Temple
    13
    2nd QTR
    5:59
    Houston
    14

Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, score, injury news, analysis for Week 11 game

Georgia football-Mississippi State-live updates-score-injury news-analysis
Georgia sophomore TE Brock Bowers had another big game against Florida. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football takes on Mississippi State in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find live updates, score information, injury news as well as analysis for the game.

Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country and enters the game with a 9-0 record. A win over Mississippi State would clinch the SEC East for Georgia.

Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, score, analysis for Week 11 game

Georgia football can accomplish one of its season-long goals on Saturday with a win over Mississippi State. Georgia would win the SEC East for the fifth time in six seasons if it is able to go into Starkville, Miss., and beat Mike Leach’s team.

Doing so would move Georgia one step closer to winning the SEC, something the Bulldogs did not do a season ago.

“This team’s driving factor is they really want to win an SEC championship,” Smart told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt this week. “You can’t really do that without winning in Starkville. They want to do something last year’s team didn’t do, and we didn’t win the SEC last year. So it’s one step at a time, and you can’t win the SEC until you win the SEC East.”

Georgia though will have its hands full this week against a Mississippi State team that has not lost at home this season. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Will Rogers, who ranks first in the SEC in passing yards and touchdown passes.

This will be the first time Georgia plays at Mississippi State since 2010. Add in the cowbells that fans will be ringing and Georgia is set to enter a hostile environment facing a unique opponent.

“It’s a rural community that everybody comes from afar and everybody’s sold-out and in love with their football team,” Smart said. “That’s what they have to hang their hat on, their pride in, which is usually indicative of all SEC schools. But especially there. Being in Tuscaloosa for those years, it was right there right down the road. There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical.”

Mississippi State is coming off a 39-33 home win over Auburn last week. Georgia beat Tennessee 27-13 at home.

The Bulldogs likely will be without wide receiver AD Mitchell again, as he is still dealing with an ankle injury. Georgia does expect to have Robert Beal back after he left last week’s game against Tennessee with a stinger.

Georgia football-Mississippi State injury news for Week 11 game

  • Andrew Paul (knee, out)
  • CJ Washington (neck, out)
  • Dan Jackson (foot, out)
  • Earnest Greene (back, out)
  • Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
  • CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful_
  • Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
  • Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)
  • AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
  • Amarius Mims (knee, probable)
  • Robert Beal (neck, probable)
  • Xavier Truss (toe, probable)
  • Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable)

Georgia football-Mississippi State game time for Week 11 game

Georgia football will play Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Mississippi State TV channel for Week 11 game

ESPN will broadcast the Georgia football-Mississippi State game. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextKirby Smart makes sure Georgia football coaching staff cashing in on …
Leave a Comment