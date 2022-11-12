Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, score, injury news, analysis for Week 11 game
Georgia football takes on Mississippi State in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find live updates, score information, injury news as well as analysis for the game.
Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country and enters the game with a 9-0 record. A win over Mississippi State would clinch the SEC East for Georgia.
Georgia football can accomplish one of its season-long goals on Saturday with a win over Mississippi State. Georgia would win the SEC East for the fifth time in six seasons if it is able to go into Starkville, Miss., and beat Mike Leach’s team.
Doing so would move Georgia one step closer to winning the SEC, something the Bulldogs did not do a season ago.
“This team’s driving factor is they really want to win an SEC championship,” Smart told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt this week. “You can’t really do that without winning in Starkville. They want to do something last year’s team didn’t do, and we didn’t win the SEC last year. So it’s one step at a time, and you can’t win the SEC until you win the SEC East.”
Georgia though will have its hands full this week against a Mississippi State team that has not lost at home this season. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Will Rogers, who ranks first in the SEC in passing yards and touchdown passes.
This will be the first time Georgia plays at Mississippi State since 2010. Add in the cowbells that fans will be ringing and Georgia is set to enter a hostile environment facing a unique opponent.
“It’s a rural community that everybody comes from afar and everybody’s sold-out and in love with their football team,” Smart said. “That’s what they have to hang their hat on, their pride in, which is usually indicative of all SEC schools. But especially there. Being in Tuscaloosa for those years, it was right there right down the road. There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical.”
Mississippi State is coming off a 39-33 home win over Auburn last week. Georgia beat Tennessee 27-13 at home.
The Bulldogs likely will be without wide receiver AD Mitchell again, as he is still dealing with an ankle injury. Georgia does expect to have Robert Beal back after he left last week’s game against Tennessee with a stinger.
Georgia football-Mississippi State injury news for Week 11 game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful_
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Amarius Mims (knee, probable)
- Robert Beal (neck, probable)
- Xavier Truss (toe, probable)
- Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable)
Georgia football-Mississippi State game time for Week 11 game
Georgia football will play Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET.
Georgia football-Mississippi State TV channel for Week 11 game
ESPN will broadcast the Georgia football-Mississippi State game. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game.
