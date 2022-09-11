Mykel Williams, Dillon Bell among Georgia football freshmen making noticeable impact in first home game

Dawgnation Logo
Samford
0
Final
33
(2) Georgia
  • Oregon State
    35
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Mississippi State
    39
    Final
    Arizona
    17
  • Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Louisville
    20
    Final
    UCF
    14
    Boise State
    31
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
  • (23) Wake Forest
    45
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    25
    Arkansas State
    12
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    45
    Southern Miss
    7
    Final
    (15) Miami (FL)
    30
    Ohio
    10
    Final
    Penn State
    46
  • North Carolina
    35
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
    (1) Alabama
    20
    Final
    Texas
    19
    Duke
    31
    Final
    Northwestern
    23
    Western Illinois
    10
    Final
    Minnesota
    62
  • South Carolina
    30
    Final
    (16) Arkansas
    44
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Army
    38
    Missouri
    12
    Final
    Kansas State
    40
    Charleston Southern
    3
    Final
    (18) North Carolina State
    55
  • South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
    Southern Utah
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    73
    Lafayette
    14
    Final
    Temple
    30
    Western Michigan
    37
    Final
    Ball State
    30
  • Marshall
    26
    Final
    (8) Notre Dame
    21
    Appalachian State
    17
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    14
    Memphis
    37
    Final
    Navy
    13
    Maryland
    56
    Final
    Charlotte
    21
  • Colorado
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    41
    (24) Tennessee
    34
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    27
    Kennesaw State
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    63
    Furman
    12
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    35
  • Washington State
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin
    14
    Wagner
    7
    Final
    Rutgers
    66
    Akron
    0
    Final
    (14) Michigan State
    52
    Eastern Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Bowling Green
    57
  • Iowa State
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    Portland State
    6
    Final
    Washington
    52
    UNLV
    14
    Final
    California
    20
    Indiana State
    0
    Final
    Purdue
    56
  • (25) Houston
    30
    Final
    Texas Tech
    33
    Middle Tennessee
    34
    Final
    Colorado State
    19
    Virginia
    3
    Final
    Illinois
    24
    Northern Colorado
    10
    Final
    Wyoming
    33
  • Alabama State
    7
    Final
    UCLA
    45
    Incarnate Word
    55
    Final
    Nevada
    41
    Robert Morris
    14
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    31
    Holy Cross
    37
    Final
    Buffalo
    31
  • Southeastern Louisiana
    9
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    42
    Gardner-Webb
    27
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    31
    UAB
    14
    Final
    Liberty
    21
    Old Dominion
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    39
  • Kansas
    55
    Final
    West Virginia
    42
    Weber State
    35
    Final
    Utah State
    7
    Central Arkansas
    3
    Final
    (22) Ole Miss
    59
    Northern Illinois
    35
    Final
    Tulsa
    38
  • Western Carolina
    17
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    35
    Eastern Michigan
    21
    Final
    Louisiana
    49
    Stephen F. Austin
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    52
    Alabama A&M
    17
    Final
    Troy
    38
  • (20) Kentucky
    26
    Final
    (12) Florida
    16
    Alcorn State
    0
    Final
    Tulane
    52
    Howard
    20
    Final
    South Florida
    42
    Kent State
    3
    Final
    (7) Oklahoma
    33
  • Lamar
    16
    Final
    SMU
    45
    Florida International
    12
    Final
    Texas State
    41
    Syracuse
    48
    Final
    UConn
    14
    UMass
    10
    Final
    Toledo
    55
  • Texas Southern
    27
    Final
    North Texas
    59
    Arizona State
    17
    Final
    (11) Oklahoma State
    34
    Southern University
    17
    Final
    LSU
    65
    McNeese State
    10
    Final
    Rice
    52
  • Georgia Southern
    45
    Final
    Nebraska
    42
    (10) USC
    41
    Final
    Stanford
    28
    San Jose State
    16
    Final
    Auburn
    24
    Idaho
    22
    Final
    Indiana
    35
  • Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    35
    Tarleton State
    17
    Final
    TCU
    59
    Boston College
    10
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Idaho State
    7
    Final
    San Diego State
    38
  • Hawai'i
    10
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    56
    Eastern Washington
    14
    Final
    Oregon
    70
    New Mexico State
    13
    Final
    UTEP
    20
    (9) Baylor
    20
    Final
    (21) BYU
    26
  • Oregon State
    35
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Mississippi State
    39
    Final
    Arizona
    17
  • Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Louisville
    20
    Final
    UCF
    14
    Boise State
    31
    Final
    New Mexico
    14

Mykel Williams, Dillon Bell among Georgia football freshmen making noticeable impact in first home game

091022 Athens: Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (left) celebrates his sack of Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon for a loss with linebacker Thomas Neville during the fourth quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — It was a day of firsts for many members of the 2022 Georgia football signing class. And if they continue to play as they did on Saturday, it should keep Georgia football atop college football for the foreseeable future.

Dillon Bell hauled in his first career touchdown pass. Mykel Williams notched his and Georgia’s first sack of the year. Safety Malaki Starks earned his first career start, joining Brett Thorson and Williams as freshman starters to this point.

Related: Kirby Smart provides good news on the status of wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

“It shows him that he can do it here. We all know that he can and that he’s a special talent,” Bennett said. “You got to come in and work. When you’re not the guy, you gotta keep working and when you get your shot you gotta do it and I think he did that today.”

Games like Samford are designed to get plays like Williams, Starks and Bell opportunities to get on the field. They were far from the only freshmen to make an impact but those three have separated themselves to this point.

Part of that can largely be chalked up to the depth situation at those respective positions. A not insignificant reason they’ve been able to get on the field so fast is because they don’t have players such as Brock Bowers or Broderick Jones in front of them.

Smart knows that as exciting as the early progress is for the members of the 2022 signing class, they are still in fact freshmen. They’re raw and they’re still going to make mistakes, even if they sprinkle in a few impressive plays in between.

“It’s a great opportunity for them,” Smart said. “What they usually realize is that they’re not ready. When you turn the tape on, they usually watch it and can’t believe that they did what they did. There’s a certain number of snaps that every freshman has to take before they can execute at a high level. We’re just trying to speed that process up.”

The 2022 signing class was the No. 3 ranked class for the entire cycle. It’s clear the Bulldogs have found some gems, as they always seem to do.

Whether or not Bell, Williams and Starks can sustain their current play is what will separate them as the season drags on. Bowers and Mitchell did a season ago, scoring touchdowns in the national championship game.

We’re still a long way from seeing this current group of freshmen reach that point. But before scoring against Alabama, those players had to take baby steps against the likes of UAB and Charleston Southern. The hope is that Williams, Bell and Starks made those same strides on Saturday against Samford.

Nolan Smith excited about Mykel Williams’ first sack

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

Next‘We can be 10-times better’ Georgia football offense knows it needs …
Leave a Comment