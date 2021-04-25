Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia TE Tre’ McKitty

Several former Georgia players will hear their name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, which begins on April 29. DawgNation will profile potential UGA draftees leading up to the NFL selection process as a part of our Dawgs in the Draft series. Today’s entry will focus on Tre’ McKitty. Tre’ McKitty started at Florida State McKitty played 35 games at Florida State before transferring to Georgia before the 2020 season. While with the Seminoles, McKitty caught 50 passes for 520 yards and 2 touchdowns. McKitty caught 26 passes in 2018 for 256 yards and both his career TDs while also earning All-ACC Academic honors. Tre’ McKitty was slowed by injury at Georgia McKitty suffered a knee injury in one of his first fall scrimmages with the Bulldogs that led to an arthroscopic knee surgery procedure. McKitty played only seven of UGA’s 10 games, missing the first two games while recovering from knee surgery, and opting out of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

McKitty, who finished with 6 catches for 108 yards and a TD at UGA, had earned praise from Smart in fall camp: “I’ve been really pleased with Tre’ McKitty,” Smart said. “He’s tough, he’s physical, he works, he blocks, he catches, he does a good job.” Tre’ McKitty was recruited by Mark Richt at Miami McKitty drew heavy praise from former Georgia coach and ACC commentator Mark Richt when news broke he transferred to the Bulldogs. “He’s very agile; has got good ball skills, and he’s probably a better receiver than a blocker,” Richt said. “But he’s a willing blocker, and he’s definitely a guy who can play.

RELATED: Mark Richt, Florida State DC give scouting report on McKitty “When we recruited Mckitty at Miami, we thought he was a great player …. He’s a lot like (First-team All-ACC) Brevin Jordan …. one of the better tight ends in the ACC.” Tre’ McKitty had great Senior Bowl week McKitty was voted by his peers as the top tight end on his team at the Senior Bowl in Mobile last January, and scouts took note. McKitty made more than one highlight catch with his large hands, which measured 11 inches from the end of his thumb to the end of pinky.

“He’s really athletic, he has the size to play at the line of scrimmage, for a big guy he can drop his weight and create separation, and he’s good after the catch,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said. WATCH: Tre’ McKitty’s highlight catch from Mac Jones shows what might have been at UGA McKitty had one catch for 14 yards in the Senior Bowl Game, but his work in the practices left an impression.