Georgia cornerback arrested on charges involving weapon, reckless conduct

Green, a freshman from Covington, Ga., faces two felony charges of carrying a weapon in a school zone and criminal damage to property (2nd degree), along with misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct.

ATHENS — Georgia cornerback Nyland Green was arrested early on Wednesday morning and faces multiple charges, per the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Georgia Tech at noon on Saturday in Atlanta.

Green is a reserve player who appeared in games against Vanderbilt and UAB, per his online bio.

Green is the second Georgia player arrested in the past month. The Bulldogs sacks leader and team captain Adam Anderson was arrested on rape charges and remains suspended while out on bond.

UGA coach Kirby Smart has yet to address Green’s situation.

Story will be updated with more details as they become available.