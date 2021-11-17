Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson expected to be released on bond, second accuser surfaces

Anderson was arrested and charged with felony rape last Wednesday, Nov. 10, after a 21-year-old woman filed a report with Athens Clarke-County Police on Friday, Oct. 29.

ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is expected to be released on a $25,000 bond this evening after a Wednesday bond hearing, per his attorney, Steve Sadow.

RELATED: Details emerge of Adam Anderson rape charge

An unnamed second accuser has also come forward and claimed Anderson raped her in Oconee County in October of 2020, Sadow confirmed.

“On my behalf of my client he denies any such allegation,” Sadow said, asked about the more recent allegation. “But beyond that, I don’t have enough information to discuss it.”

Sadow stated last week when Anderson turned himself in for the Nov. 10 charge that, “Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court.”

The terms of Anderson’s bond are that he’ll be able to attend class at UGA until the completion of exams for the fall semester of 2021. Upon completion of exams, Anderson shall reside in Rome, located in Floyd County, per his attorney.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday that he has spoken with Anderson, but that’s the extent of what he could say about the suspended player.