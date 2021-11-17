Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson expected to be released on bond, second accuser surfaces
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is expected to be released on a $25,000 bond this evening after a Wednesday bond hearing, per his attorney, Steve Sadow.
Anderson was arrested and charged with felony rape last Wednesday, Nov. 10, after a 21-year-old woman filed a report with Athens Clarke-County Police on Friday, Oct. 29.
RELATED: Details emerge of Adam Anderson rape charge
An unnamed second accuser has also come forward and claimed Anderson raped her in Oconee County in October of 2020, Sadow confirmed.
“On my behalf of my client he denies any such allegation,” Sadow said, asked about the more recent allegation. “But beyond that, I don’t have enough information to discuss it.”
Sadow stated last week when Anderson turned himself in for the Nov. 10 charge that, “Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court.”
The terms of Anderson’s bond are that he’ll be able to attend class at UGA until the completion of exams for the fall semester of 2021. Upon completion of exams, Anderson shall reside in Rome, located in Floyd County, per his attorney.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday that he has spoken with Anderson, but that’s the extent of what he could say about the suspended player.
Anderson was indefinitely suspended on Nov. 2, when the athletic department learned of the allegation. Anderson is not expected to play again this season.
Neither Smart nor any of the Georgia staff knew Anderson was under investigation when he played in the Bulldogs’ 34-7 win at Florida on Oct. 30 according to the Georgia Athletic Association, per a report by AJC.com.
Anderson, at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, was ranked as the top outside linebacker and Georgia football 2022 NFL Draft prospect entering the 2021 season by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
Georgia will hold Senior Day festivities prior to its noon game against Charleston Southern on Saturday. Many of the players Anderson came in with at UGA in the 2018 signing class will be recognized.
UGA News
- Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson expected to be released on bond, second accuser surfaces
- Kirby Smart shared importance of Burlsworth Trophy to Georgia QB and award finalist Stetson Bennett
- Kirby Smart practice update: Leaders must elevate intensity, George Pickens progressing
- Georgia quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck earn Kirby Smart’s confidence
- Around the SEC: Florida Gators in hot water, Auburn collapses and loses quarterback