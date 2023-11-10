The Georgia football team will take on Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 11 in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find the game time, TV channel and odds, in addition to instructions on how to stream the game.

Georgia is the No. 2 team in the country and coming off a win over Missouri. The No. 9 Rebels are 8-1 on the season thus far.

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia football-Ole Miss TV channel for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit an Holly Rowe will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss stream, how to watch Week 11 game online

You can watch the Georgia football-Ole Miss game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here for a link to the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss odds, spread for Week 11 game

Georgia football is an 11-point favorite against Ole Miss. The over/under for the game is 58.5. Georgia is 2-6-1 against the spread this season.

Georgia football injury report for Week 11 game against Ole Miss

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Darris Smith, away from the team -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- questionable

Brock Bowers, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- probable

Xavian Sorey, personal matters -- probable

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Ole Miss

On what Brock Bowers has been able to do this week and how has he looked...

“He’s working hard. He’s doing all he can in terms of trying to get himself in shape and get better. I mean, he’s back running now on dry land. I mean, we’re hopeful that he keeps getting better. I mean, that’s kind of the MO on this injury. Every kid we’ve had so far that’s had it, Week 1 they do this, Week 2 they do this, Week 3 they do that, and Week 4 — I mean, he’s right on schedule for the things he’s been doing.”

On Pete Golding’s defense at Ole Miss and if it’s similar to what he did at Alabama…

“Well he doesn’t have the exact same players he had at Alabama. I think he’s done a good job of making his scheme his scheme. There’s similarities, but you don’t just do the scheme. No defensive coordinator just goes, oh well, I’m going to cookie cutter this, this is what I do, this is what I believe in. You do what fits your system. He’s taken what players he has there and he’s made them better on defense. They fly around, they attack the ball. They do a lot of really good things. It’s not the exact same players that they had at Alabama in terms of just sheer size and numbers. They’re very talented in what they do.”

On Lane Kiffin and his relationship with him and if he’s under appreciated…”He does a great job. He’s extremely intelligent. He doesn’t overthink things. He keeps it simple and doesn’t think that you, you don’t have to overthink things sometimes as a coach. Probably doesn’t get enough credit for that because he wants to beat you with fundamentals. He wants to beat you with his players doing things within their system. It’s just, he does a great job. He looks for matchups, he looks for explosive opportunities. They’re one of the most explosive offenses, run and pass, in really the last 10 years of the SEC. They have broken some numbers that are out there. They get lots of snaps because they go with pace. They do a good job with the snaps they get. No, he probably doesn’t get enough credit, but it’s not like he’s trying to be scheme of the week. He does what he does really well. He knows what they do well and he also knows what you don’t do well. He’s looking for a matchup most of the game.”