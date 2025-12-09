ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs won the SEC this season, going 12-1 on the year.
When you win that many games, you’re bound to have plenty of talented players.
In total, Georgia had 11 players earn 12 selections on the three Coaches All-SEC teams for 2025. No school was more represented than Georgia, as Oklahoma had 10 selections and Texas had eight.
Just two Georgia standouts earned First Team All-SEC honors. Linebacker CJ Allen was a selection at linebacker, while Beau Gardner earned the long-snapper nomination.
Allen led Georgia in tackles (85) and tackles for loss (8.0) while forcing two fumbles and adding 3.5 sacks. Allen is also a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.
On the Second Team, wide receiver Zachariah Branch, offensive linemen Drew Bobo and Monroe Freeling, defensive back KJ Bolden, kicker Peyton Woodring and punter Brett Thorson earned selections.
In addition to earning a selection as a wide receiver, Branch was a third-team selection as an all-purpose player.
On the third team, Branch is joined by quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and cornerback Daylen Everette. Everette, Woodring, Thorson and Gardner are four of 16 players this year who have been named to an All-SEC team multiple times.
In total, five SEC teams made the College Football Playoff, the most of any league in the sport. Georgia was the only one of those four to earn a first-round bye.
Georgia will return to action on Jan. 1 when it takes on the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane in the Sugar Bowl. That game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET start on ABC.
You can see the full 2025 Coaches All-SEC team below.
Coaches 2025 All-SEC Teams
First Team All-SEC
- QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- RB: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
- WR: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- TE" Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- OL: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M, Keagen Trost, Missouri, Trevor Goosby, Texas
- C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
- AP KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- DL: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, Colin Simmons, Texas, Zion Young, Missouri, R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- LB: CJ Allen, Georgia, Xavier Atkins, Auburn, Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- DB: Mansoor Delane, LSU, Bray Hubbard, Alabama, Michael Taaffe, Texas, AJ Haulcy, LSU
- PK: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
- P: Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
- RS: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- KOS: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
- LS: Beau Gardner, Georgia
Second Team All-SEC
- QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss* Ty Simpson, Alabama
- RB: Jadan Baugh, Florida, DeSean Bishop, Tennessee, *Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*
- WR: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma, Zachariah Branch, Georgia *Ryan Wingo, Texas
- TE: Trey’Dez Green, LSU *Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss* OL: Fernando Carmona, Arkansas, Monroe Freeling, Georgia, Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma, Cayden Green, Missouri
- C: Drew Bobo, Georgia
- AP: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
- DL: Damon Wilson II, Missouri, Taylor Wein, Oklahoma, Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas, Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, Arion Carter, Tennessee, Deontae Lawson, Alabama
- DB: KJ Bolden, Georgia, Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma, Ty Bryant, Kentucky *Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina *Malik Muhammad, Texas*
- PK: Peyton Woodring, Georgia
- P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
- RS: Ryan Niblett, Texas
- KOS: Josh Turbyville, Tennessee
- LS: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Third Team All-SEC
- QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- RB: Nate Frazier, Georgia, Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn
- WR: Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State, Mario Craver, Texas A&M
- TE: Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
- OL: Austin Barber, Florida, Diego Pounds, Ole Miss, Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M, DJ Campbell, Texas, *Lance Heard, Tennessee*
- C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- AP: Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- DL: Keldric Faulk, Auburn, Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina, Keyron Crawford, Auburn, Will Echoles, Ole Miss
- LB: Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss, Taurean York, Texas A&M, Harold Perkins, LSU
- DB: Ty Redmond, Tennessee, Kelley Jones, Mississippi State, Daylen Everette, Georgia, Eli Bowen, Oklahoma, *Colton Hood, Tennessee*
- PK: Damian Ramos, LSU
- P: Grant Chadwick, LSU
- RS: Vicari Swain, South Carolina
- KOS: Trey Smack, Florida
- LS: Rocco Underwood, Florida