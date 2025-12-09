ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs won the SEC this season, going 12-1 on the year.

When you win that many games, you’re bound to have plenty of talented players.

In total, Georgia had 11 players earn 12 selections on the three Coaches All-SEC teams for 2025. No school was more represented than Georgia, as Oklahoma had 10 selections and Texas had eight.

Just two Georgia standouts earned First Team All-SEC honors. Linebacker CJ Allen was a selection at linebacker, while Beau Gardner earned the long-snapper nomination.

Allen led Georgia in tackles (85) and tackles for loss (8.0) while forcing two fumbles and adding 3.5 sacks. Allen is also a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

On the Second Team, wide receiver Zachariah Branch, offensive linemen Drew Bobo and Monroe Freeling, defensive back KJ Bolden, kicker Peyton Woodring and punter Brett Thorson earned selections.

In addition to earning a selection as a wide receiver, Branch was a third-team selection as an all-purpose player.

On the third team, Branch is joined by quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and cornerback Daylen Everette. Everette, Woodring, Thorson and Gardner are four of 16 players this year who have been named to an All-SEC team multiple times.

In total, five SEC teams made the College Football Playoff, the most of any league in the sport. Georgia was the only one of those four to earn a first-round bye.

Georgia will return to action on Jan. 1 when it takes on the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane in the Sugar Bowl. That game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full 2025 Coaches All-SEC team below.

Coaches 2025 All-SEC Teams

First Team All-SEC

QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

WR: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

TE" Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M, Keagen Trost, Missouri, Trevor Goosby, Texas

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

AP KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

DL: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, Colin Simmons, Texas, Zion Young, Missouri, R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB: CJ Allen, Georgia, Xavier Atkins, Auburn, Josiah Trotter, Missouri

DB: Mansoor Delane, LSU, Bray Hubbard, Alabama, Michael Taaffe, Texas, AJ Haulcy, LSU

PK: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P: Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

RS: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KOS: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS: Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team All-SEC

QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss* Ty Simpson, Alabama

RB: Jadan Baugh, Florida, DeSean Bishop, Tennessee, *Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*

WR: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma, Zachariah Branch, Georgia *Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE: Trey’Dez Green, LSU *Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss* OL: Fernando Carmona, Arkansas, Monroe Freeling, Georgia, Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma, Cayden Green, Missouri

C: Drew Bobo, Georgia

AP: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

DL: Damon Wilson II, Missouri, Taylor Wein, Oklahoma, Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas, Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, Arion Carter, Tennessee, Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB: KJ Bolden, Georgia, Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma, Ty Bryant, Kentucky *Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina *Malik Muhammad, Texas*

PK: Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P: Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS: Ryan Niblett, Texas

KOS: Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Third Team All-SEC