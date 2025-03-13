ATHENS — It wasn’t the first practice of the year, but it was the first chance we got to see the 2025 Georgia football team practice on Thursday.

The Bulldogs held their second practice of the spring, allowing the media to watch 14 minutes of Georgia going through various drills.

There are plenty of new faces, with Georgia having 24 early enrollees and six transfers.

"We’ve got a lot of new players,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “It feels like more new players than ever before, which I think I say that every year. The numbers don’t say that it’s more new guys, but it certainly feels like that.”

Just looking at the team this year, it seems much younger. Nowhere is that more apparent than at outside linebacker. Quintavius Johnson and Kris Jones — who moved from inside linebacker — were the first two players going through drills. Both are second year players, with Johnson only contributing on special teams last season.

Behind those two were freshmen Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon. Georgia is long ways from the days of having Nolan Smith and Robert Beal man the position now coached by Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

The youth on this team makes these spring practices all the more paramount. Georgia will have 15 in total this spring, wrapping things up on April 12 with G-Day.

Below are some additional observations we had from Georgia’s second practice of the spring.

Georgia football practice report