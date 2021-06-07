Father of Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei takes Georgia tour with son Matayo and nephew Nico Iamaleava

ATHENS — “Big Dave” Uiagalelei, father of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, was along for the ride when his nephew Nicholaus “Nico Iamaleava and son Matayo toured the Georgia campus and the football facilities. “This was my first time, and they were incredible, Georgia rolled out the red carpet,” Uiagalelei said. “They all knew I was D.J.’s dad, so I had to tell them I wanted to apologize in advance of the game, haha!”

Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and USC have offered Iamaleava, a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder who is rated the No. 50 player in the nation on the 2023 Class per the 247Sports composite, and the No. 5 quarterback. Run over the competition The Bulldogs would appear well-stocked with quarterbacks, with Second-year freshman Carson Beck, incoming freshman Brock Vandagriff, and 2022 commit Gunner Stockton, But Big Dave said competition won’t factor into where Iamaleava chooses to play football, just like it didn’t affect his son, D.J. Uiagalelei. “To be successful in life, you have to be challenged,” Big Dave said. “If everything is handed to you, you won’t be successful because when you face adversity, you won’t know how to handle it. “Kids need to get challenged, and that’s why we’re not afraid of who you are recruiting or who is coming in,” he said. “We teach our family that you don’t run away from competition, you run over the compeitition.”

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels also made his way up to the facility to meet Iamaleava and get a picture taken with him. “They are both from California, it’s s small fraternity of all the quarterbacks that know each other,” Big Dave said. “Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson, those schools all have Cali kids running their teams. “Bryce Young at Alabama, C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, D.J. at Clemson and JT Daniels at Georgia. It shows the power and the pedigree they have in California when it comes to quarterbacks.” Uiagalelei could have gone a couple of steps further and mentioned Matt Corral at Ole Miss and former South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who beat at top 5 Georgia team in Sanford Stadium in 2019 before recently transferring to Northwestern. The next Uiagalelei Of course, the college football world will be focused on Big Dave’s son, D.J. Uiagalelei, and Daniels when they continue their rivalry at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Big Dave will be there, and he’ll also be watching and supporting D.J.’s younger brother, Matayo, a 6-4, 255-pounder who can play tight end and defensive end, and ranks as the No. 47 player in the 2023 class, and the No. 3 edge rusher.

