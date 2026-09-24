It is already shaping up to be Georgia’s most important home game for recruits this season.

On DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insider Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell take a deep dive into the list of more than two dozen top recruits who will be in Athens to see Georgia and Oklahoma.

It’s an important recruiting weekend for the 2028 class of juniors and Jeff will explain why its crucial Georgia makes a statement with three 5-star defensive lineman, Kellan Hall of Kentucky, Asher Ghioto of Jacksonville and Prince Che of Thomasville, GA.

Later, we look at how Cambridge High School has produced two very important WR’s for Georgia so far in 2026. Craig Dandridge who was expected to be a factor as a freshman and walk-ok Will Taylor who no one expected to get meaningful snaps this season.

Then we look at the top UGA commit highlights of the week in Mansell’s Details. Must see plays from 5-star QB Jayden Wade 4-star OL Kennedee Jackson and our Dawg of the Week 5-star TE Jaxon Dollar.

Then we look at Georgia’s top targets in our 2028 Class Breakdown.

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate