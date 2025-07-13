ATHENS — Georgia football has the 13th-toughest strength of schedule in the nation, per ESPN, but Kirby Smart likes to say the Bulldogs are built for such rigors.

Georgia has a lighter slate this season than last season, but its SEC-record 32-game home win streak -- which covers the past 5 1/2 seasons -- is in jeopardy.

Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ schedule and opponents broken down into games that are “Slam Dunk” wins, “Probable” wins or contests where the outcome is close enough to be categorized as “50-50.”

Before anyone in red and black snickers, remember Georgia had four games decided by 7 points or less last season, going 3-1 with middle class opponents Kentucky (13-12) and Georgia Tech (44-42, 8 OT) among the close calls.

In rating the games, the opposing teams’ talent certainly matters, but so does the time of year and the game’s location.

The Bulldogs will trot out a relatively inexperienced starter at quarterback, projected to be Gunner Stockton, and have a reloaded offensive line with four new starters.

Most power conference teams have a similar reload in effect with the transfer portal and NIL deal offers sparking roster turnover and more parity.

Smart’s teams tend to grow stronger as season’s progress, a byproduct of Georgia’s superior depth of talent and player development.

Georgia football Slam Dunks

Marshall at Georgia, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Athens

Stockton and the UGA offense will be looking for a fast start, and the Thundering Herd has a new head coach and more than 60 new players.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Athens

Georgia’s final warm-up in the regular season doesn’t figure to feature many bells and whistles but does provide an opportunity for many UGA back-ups to get action in the second half.

Kentucky at Georgia, Noon, Oct. 4, Athens

Last season’s close call in Lexington ensures Georgia won’t take this game lightly, even as it falls between matchups with Alabama and Auburn on the schedule.

The Wildcats won’t have the extra fuel former Georgia players Brock Vandagriff and Jamon Dumas-Johnson brought to last year’s showdown. UK will be coming off a likely loss at South Carolina.

Charlotte at Georgia, TBA, Nov. 22, Athens

The 49ers hired a new head coach, former MAC champion coach Tim Albin, with hopes of achieving their first winning season since going 7-6 in 2019.

Charlotte catches Georgia between its games against Texas and Georgia Tech, but the Bulldogs’ overwhelming talent advantage should make this a one-sided affair.

Georgia football Probable wins

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 13, Knoxville

The Vols have scored first in the teams’ past five meetings, but they haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since Jauan Jennings reeled in Josh Dobbs’ 43-yard Hail Mary in 2016.

The odds are Georgia’s trend of beating Tennessee will continue this season if the Bulldogs don’t beat themselves.

Georgia at Mississippi State, Noon, Starkville

The Maroon Bulldogs had more than 300 yards passing between the hedges against Georgia last season and figure to have a better offense this season.

Georgia has considerably more talent, but Starkville is a tough place to get to, and this game falls between Florida and Texas on Georgia’s schedule, so it’s no slam dunk.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 28, Atlanta

While technically a “home” game for the Yellow Jackets, Georgia is certainly no stranger to the confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Bulldogs’ fans figure to out-number the Georgia Tech fans.

The Yellow Jackets were 1 yard away from pulling off a major upset in Athens last season, and Smart’s team will have that at the forefront of their minds, lessening the possibility Georgia drops this game in upset fashion.

Georgia football 50-50 games

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Athens

Smart is 1-6 against the Tide including last season’s 41-34 loss in Tuscaloosa to then-first-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Tide’s program has not played Smart in Sanford Stadium, but Alabama figures to have a better idea of its identity than UGA, as it will have already played Florida State and Wisconsin before coming to Athens.

Georgia at Auburn, TBA, Oct. 11, Auburn

UGA escaped Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 27-20, come-from-behind win the last time the teams met at Auburn on the strength of a heroic Brock Bowers performance that saw him make 8 catches for 157 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 2:52 left.

The Tigers are more talented now than then, and a case could be made Georgia’s talent has dropped off since 2023. And, no, Bowers will not be running out of the Bulldogs’ tunnel this time.

Ole Miss at Georgia, TBA, Oct. 18, Athens

The Rebels will be coming off a home win over Washington State and no worse than 5-1 when they come to Sanford Stadium, while the Bulldogs will be playing back at home after what promises to be a physical game at Auburn.

On paper Georgia is clearly better, but momentum is big, and the success Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons had against UGA last season and the Rebels’ confidence coming off last season’s 28-10 win over the Bulldogs in Oxford are real things.

Georgia vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 1, Jacksonville

The health and success of the teams’ quarterbacks will go a long way toward deciding this game, as will the trajectory of the programs -- either or both of which could be undefeated or have two losses.

The Gators were leading last season’s game 10-3 in the second quarter when DJ Lagway left the game with a hamstring injury. Some believe Lagway’s leadership intangibles could have made a difference in the outcome of a game Georgia ultimately won, 34-20.

Texas at Georgia, TBA, Nov. 15, Athens

This game is arguably the most-anticipated of the regular season in college football, as it is a rematch of last season’s SEC Championship Game and figures to factor into determining who plays in the league’s title game this season.

The Longhorns, presumably led by legacy quarterback Arch Manning, were dealt an advantage by the SEC schedule maker as they will be coming off a bye week entering this contest. Georgia, meanwhile, will have played one week earlier on the road at Mississippi State.

Georgia potential losses, most likely to least likely:

1. Texas

2. Alabama

3. at Auburn

4. Vs. Florida

5. Ole Miss

6. at Tennessee

7. at Mississippi State

8. Vs. Georgia Tech

9. Kentucky

10. Charlotte

11. Marshall

12. Austin Peay