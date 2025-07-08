ATHENS — Kirby Smart will be leaning on the Georgia defense with hopes of a championship run in 2025.

Indeed, it’s often been said that defense wins championships, and this season’s SEC contenders each feature dangerous units.

The Bulldogs, from front to back, look to be the most complete in the league in Smart’s 10th season at the helm.

Georgia might appear to be lacking star power, but it’s a safe bet Smart will have elite players emerge.

Linebacker C.J. Allen and cornerback Daylen Everette are already household names across the SEC.

But players like KJ Bolden, Christian Miller, Chris Cole, Joenel Aguero and Elijah Griffin have dynamic talent, too, and there’s optimism Army transfer Elo Modozie can serve DawgNation in a premium capacity.

The Georgia football staff’s continuity, with Glenn Schumann and Travaris Robinson in their second season working together as co-defensive coordinators, and Tray Scott a celebrated defensive line coach, provides another winning edge.

Here’s are some key points on other SEC defenses:

2. Alabama

It’s Year Two for Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, and that should translate to more continuity and more consistency.

The Tide should have a good idea of who it is and what it wants to do by the time it opens SEC play at Georgia on Sept. 27 after starting the season at Florida State (Aug. 30) and facing Wisconsin on Sept. 13 in Tuscaloosa.

This is an Alabama defense with talent at all three levels, starting with returning nose tackle Tim Keenan lll and LT Overton up front.

Talented Deontae Lawson returns from his knee injury and should provide a lift at linebacker.

The Tide secondary boasts a salty secondary with emerging talent Bray Hubbard joining Keon Sabb — who is back from a foot injury — at safety. Domani Jackson is an emerging superstar at cornerback.

3. Texas

The Longhorns had the league’s No. 1-ranked defense for much of last season, and while there’s plenty of talent to replace, there’s plenty of talent coming in.

Texas has the top linebacker unit in college football, per Pro Football Focus (PFF) metrics, anchored by projected first-round middle linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (16.5 TFLs, 8 sacks last season).

Sophomore end Colin Simmons is already considered among the elite pass rushers in the SEC after recording nine sacks last season.

The Longhorns beefed up at defensive tackle by acquiring 2024 Freshman All-American Maraad Watson from Syracuse through the portal, along with redshirt senior defensive tackle Cole Brevard (6-3, 336) from Purdue and Travis Shaw (6-5, 355) from North Carolina.

Texas’ secondary features veteran Michael Taaffe and so-called “freak” Jelani McDonald, along with capable corners Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau.

The Longhorns SEC schedule is once again favorable, which should lead to the same sort of statistical prowess Texas enjoyed last season.

4. LSU

The Tigers went all-in on the transfer portal, picking up five defensive players among the top 52 overall ranked players in the most recent offseason transfer portals (per On3).

LSU added proven defensive line disruptor Patrick Payton, who had 26 starts at Florida State and recorded 31.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

The Tigers have a rising star in sophomore Ahmad Breaux, who’s expected to line up alongside fellow sophomore Dominick McKinley.

Florida transfer Jack Pyburn, projected at end, is another incoming player expected to provide a lift up front.

LSU has a fast and steady linebacking corps led by the SEC’s returning leading tackler, Whit Weeks, along with Harold Perkins Jr,, who is returning from the torn ACL he suffered in the fourth game last season.

LSU’s secondary expects to be much improved on the strength of Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delano on one corner and Ashton Stamps on the other.

5. Florida

The Gators allowed an average of 13 points per game during their season-ending four-game win streak, and there’s no reason to think they can’t carry over that momentum into the 2025 season.

Florida will focus on staying firm up front, where it features the highest-graded returning edge rusher in the SEC (per PFF) in high-motor edge Tyreak Sapp.

Sapp, a 274-pound redshirt senior, led the Gators with seven sacks and 13 tackles-for-loss last season along with being tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.

Florida has another rising star in 6-5, 325-pound defensive tackle Caleb Banks, whose dominant play opened the eyes of NFL scouts last season.

Banks had 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss from the interior in his second season in Gainesville after starting his career at Louisville.

The Gators didn’t dip into the portal for immediate defensive help, which says a lot about the confidence Billy Napier has in his units on that side of the ball.

Sophomore linebacker Myles Graham ranks among the best at his position in the SEC, and junior Grayson Howard is yet another returning starter from a unit that forced 25 turnovers and had 39 sacks last season.

Florida’s secondary has bite, too, with All-SEC caliber corner Devin Moore looking for a healthy campaign and former 5-star prospect Cormani McClain looking to live up to his recruiting hype and win the other corner spot.

The Gators have proven returning starters at safety with Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell back for their junior campaigns.

6. Tennessee

Vols bring back seven starters from a unit that ranked No. 2 in the SEC in total defense last season, giving defensive coordinator Tim Banks plenty to work with in Knoxville.

7. Oklahoma

Head coach Brent Venables is taking over the defensive play calling, the very thing he did exceptionally well at Clemson to get him the job with the Sooners in the first place.

8. Auburn

Defensive end Keldric Faulk leads a Tigers unit that could be much improved in Year Two of celebrated coordinator DJ Durbin.

9. Missouri

Missouri returns seven starters from a unit that ranked 17th in the nation in total defense and landed six former starters from other FBS schools in the transfer portal.

10. Ole Miss

The Rebels have a major reload after leading the nation with 120 tackles for loss, but returning players Suntarine Perkins (10.5 sacks) and TJ Dottery are solid starters to build around.

11. South Carolina

Dylan Stewart (10.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks) figures to build on his Freshman All-American season, while safety Jalon Kilgore (5 interceptions) provides coverage and run support on the back end.

12. Texas A&M

The Aggies loaded up on ends in the transfer portal with head coach Mike Elko expected to be extremely involved in calling defensive schemes this season.

13. Arkansas

The Razorbacks bring back three starters, including dynamic linebacker and former Georgia player Xavian Sorey Jr. Coordinator Travis Williams will be counting heavily on portal additions providing a quick fix.

14. Vanderbilt

The Commodores have their deepest cornerback room in years and will be counting on their front seven to provide adequate pressure.

15. Kentucky

The Wildcats look to replace their front seven after last year’s salty unit shocked Ole Miss and nearly stunned Georgia, relying heavily on the portal in what looks to be a make-or-break year for Coach Mark Stoops.

16. Mississippi State

The Maroon Bulldogs landed several transfers, including N.C. State end Red Hibbler and Tennessee All-SEC Freshman linebacker Jalen Smith, with hopes of jumping up from 125th in the nation in total defense last season.

