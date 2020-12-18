WATCH: Wrapping up signing day, previewing what comes next for Georgia football

It was another successful signing day for the Georgia Bulldogs, as Georgia inked the No. 3 overall class in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

The Bulldogs signed all 20 of their commitments and landed a 5-star player in Xavian Sorey Jr.

Sorey was one of 5-star signees in the class, as he joins Amarius Mims, Brock Vandagriff and Smael Mondon.

Georgia also signed many of the top players from the state of Georgia, with the Bulldogs inking seven of the top 11 prospects from the state of Georgia.

“It’s a closer to home class, which is probably directed by COVID and more kids wanting to stay closer to home, and that’s important to us,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We always say, ‘Take care of the state first.’ I’ve sat up here on one of these [signing] days before where that wasn’t the case, and it wasn’t that we didn’t feature our home area, but it certainly made it more convenient to take care of guys, because they wanted to be near their families and have their families be able to come watch them play.

DawgNation team members Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith discuss which Bulldogs have the best shot at making an immediate impact and who will be the best player from the class longterm.

The group is also joined by former Georgia tight end Randy McMichael to discuss some of the topics and takeaways.

