It is a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog. While there are many reasons, the specific reason for DawgNation will be to note that the letter-of-intent for 5-star QB commit Brock Vandagriff is in.

Vandagriff becomes the third QB prospect with a 5-star rating (247Sports Composite) to sign to play for Kirby Smart’s program in Athens.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior from Prince Avenue Christian currently ranks as the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat QB prospect and the No. 14 overall recruit for this cycle.

He will lead his Wolverines (11-1) into the semifinals of the Georgia High School Association Class A private state playoffs this Friday night at Wesleyan. Prince Avenue beat Wesleyan on their home turf 52-26 earlier this year.

While that was the only game of his senior season in which he did not throw a touchdown pass so far, he did sling the ball through the air with remarkable precision. The one-time Oklahoma commit did complete 20 of his 33 passes for 337 yards.

It says a lot about his game that while he did not record a passing touchdown, he did record four rushing touchdowns on the night.

Vandagriff has had a total of six other games this fall in which he threw four or more touchdown passes in a single game, including seven touchdown strikes in a 55-9 win against Athens Christian earlier this year.

Check out his season totals for his senior campaign (12 games):

213 completions in 301 attempts (71 percent completion)

3638 yards, 41 TDs, 6 INTs

83 carries for 390 yards and 15 TDs

5 things: What you need to know about Brock Vandagriff

Vandagriff was once committed to Oklahoma . He was hand-picked by Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to lead his program as his 2021 QB. What happened? Well, Vandagriff realized how far he’d be away from his immediate family about 12 miles outside of Athens for the long-term. He wanted to find a program where he could compete and win championships and also be much closer to his family roots in Alabama and Georgia.

. He was hand-picked by Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to lead his program as his 2021 QB. What happened? Well, Vandagriff realized how far he’d be away from his immediate family about 12 miles outside of Athens for the long-term. He wanted to find a program where he could compete and win championships and also be much closer to his family roots in Alabama and Georgia. While his season stats are impressive, he’s also stacked up an impressive career resume as a three-year starter for Prince Avenue Christian . He’s completed 570 of his 833 career attempts for 9,566 yards. Vandagriff has thrown 102 touchdowns against just 16 interceptions. While he’s rated as a pro-style passer, he has more than enough speed to move the chains and also to escape and extend plays. He’s totaled up 1,783 yards and 47 rushing TDs in his prep career.

. He’s completed 570 of his 833 career attempts for 9,566 yards. Vandagriff has thrown 102 touchdowns against just 16 interceptions. While he’s rated as a pro-style passer, he has more than enough speed to move the chains and also to escape and extend plays. He’s totaled up 1,783 yards and 47 rushing TDs in his prep career. He has done more than his share and then some as a recruiter during the pandemic . With the NCAA banning any on-campus official or unofficial visits, he’s been a tremendous asset to the 2021 recruiting efforts in Athens. Since he’s local, he’s been able to text and meet up with many of Georgia’s top targets when they come to town for self-guided or no-contact visits with the staff. Vandagriff has proved to be integral in the recruitments of several commits in this class, including 5-star OT Amarius Mims and All-American TE Brock Bowers.

. With the NCAA banning any on-campus official or unofficial visits, he’s been a tremendous asset to the 2021 recruiting efforts in Athens. Since he’s local, he’s been able to text and meet up with many of Georgia’s top targets when they come to town for self-guided or no-contact visits with the staff. Vandagriff has proved to be integral in the recruitments of several commits in this class, including 5-star OT Amarius Mims and All-American TE Brock Bowers. The senior QB is an avid outdoorsman and hunter . Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Vandagriff is often found fishing or hunting when he’s not practicing or playing football. He would be hard-pressed to give a straight answer about whether or not practicing or playing football gives him a lot more joy than spending a day out in the woods.

. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Vandagriff is often found fishing or hunting when he’s not practicing or playing football. He would be hard-pressed to give a straight answer about whether or not practicing or playing football gives him a lot more joy than spending a day out in the woods. Vandagriff is a strong all-around athlete. He spent his freshman year at Prince Avenue as a receiver and a pretty good one at that. When he’s in the weight room, he lifts like a linebacker. He’s closing in on the school record of 320 pounds in the power clean as one of his most impressive lifts. He can also bench press well over 300 pounds, too. He’s been clocked at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash and his HUDL prospect page also lists a 37-inch vertical leap. Why does he put forth so much effort in the weight room? He feels that’s what it takes to win.

