Kirby Smart makes elite time for Georgia softball team, Bulldogs headed to Florida State

ATHENS — The Georgia softball program will turn into the so-called “front porch” of the university this week when it plays Florida State on Thursday and Friday night on ESPN2 in NCAA tournament Super Regional play. Bulldogs’ two-time championship football coach Kirby Smart has taken note, and on Wednesday he took time out to meet with the team before they travelled to Tallahassee. RELATED: Georgia road to world series goes through Florida State, what’s ahead

Smart’s influence has spread to other UGA coaches and student athletes — including softball — as they strive to become “elite.” Second-year UGA coach Baldwin said he appreciated Smart’s gesture, and he knows his players did, too. “I appreciate Coach Smart stopping by and offering words of encouragement to our team,” Baldwin said. “We have a lot of respect for him and what he has done for Georgia football and Georgia athletics

Fans who watch the 14th-seeded Bulldogs take on No. 3-seed Florida State at 7 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday (TV: ESPN2) will see a program made up primarily of players developed in Georgia’s noted travel ball ranks. Baldwin, noted as one of the top hitting coaches in the nation, has followed Smart’s lead and done some national recruiting, too. Here’s a look at the Georgia batting order and primary starting pitchers, and their hometowns: CF Dallis Goodnight, Dacula, Ga. C Lyndi Rae Davis, Calhoun, Ga. 3B Sara Mosley, Ellijay, Ga.