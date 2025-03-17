ATHENS — If you’re going to want to see how Georgia looks this spring, you’re going to have to come to Athens on April 12 to find out.

ESPN announced its spring programming on Monday, with regards to spring games and spring practices. Georgia was not listed as having a spring game or providing ESPN, who holds the SEC’s broadcasting rights, with any spring football programming.

Twelve SEC schools, including Alabama and Texas, will provide “original spring football programming.” Georgia, LSU and Florida are the three schools that won’t be providing any, while Texas A&M’s spring game is set for April 19 at 1 p.m.

“They opted not to do a televised/streamed game or the all-access show option,” ESPN spokesperson Amanda Brooks told Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

The University of Georgia has not announced any details regarding G-Day, other than that it is set for April 12.

Head coach Kirby Smart declined to go into any specifics of what they day might look like, pointing to the changing landscape in college football.

“We’re planning to have a spring game. I’ve talked with Josh Brooks several times about it,” Smart said last Tuesday. “We’ve had (the) conversation, but that doesn’t mean that can’t change. Last year, I think Kentucky didn’t have any defensive linemen healthy. They weren’t able to have a spring game. We don’t know. I can’t forecast the future to know exactly what’s going to happen 15 days from now. I do know we have to get better, and we’ve gotta practice football, so when that happens, as it goes, we spread ours out over more time than most people. We have five weeks and three practices a week, so we want to try to get recovery and stay healthy so we can have really good practices.”

Some schools have outright said they won’t have a spring game, such as Nebraska, Texas and USC. Yet others, like Texas A&M and Georgia Tech, will still have them televised.

While some have pointed to the transfer portal or longer schedules, Smart still championed the value of spring games when speaking to reporters last week.

“There’s a lot of coaches that didn’t like the spring game before the portal ever came about,” Smart said. “Everybody has different approaches. My approach has been, I like to have spring football games. Every year, we make that decision based on where we are. We haven’t even practiced yet, so it would be remiss if I said 100 percent, I’m dead-set, we’re having a spring game. I leave every option open. That’s my 15th practice. So we can do what we want to do.”

To date, Georgia has had three spring practices, with its fourth being set for Tuesday. Smart is scheduled to speak to reporters following the practice.