ATHENS — Georgia is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade, earning a No. 9 seed in the tournament.

Georgia will face Gonzaga in a battle of the Bulldogs in Wichita, Kan. The game is set for a scheduled 4:35 p.m. ET tip, with TBS broadcasting the game. Georgia’s game will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the Houston-SIU Edwardsville game, which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

Georgia went 20-12 this season, going 8-10 in SEC play. Gonzaga went 25-8 this past season, going 14-4 and winning the West Coast Conference tournament.

Georgia basketball coach Mike White hadn’t had time to break down what Gonzaga brings to the table, but he knows its history.

“They’ve won a lot, you know, Coach Few and his staff and his players over the years have just done a phenomenal job and their team has been very consistent offensively and defensively," White said. “They do what they do and they do it really well. Excited to really study them closer here these next couple days to see, you know, how much they’ve changed, but we’ve had a lot of success again with what’s gotten to this point as a program.”

Gonzaga has won at least two NCAA Tournament games in each of the past nine years. The last time Gonzaga did not advance past the first round was in 2008, when the Bulldogs lost to a Steph Curry-led Davidson team.

For Georgia, the Bulldogs have not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2002.

Mike White, who is 4-0 in his career in first round NCAA Tournament games, knows Georgia will have its hands full.

“There’s nothing like the NCAA Tournament,” White said. “Postseason experience is one thing and I think that it provided momentum for these guys to catapult them into a, you know, a really strong summer and offseason, a strong fall, the neutral site games, the St. Johns, the Marquettes, those, the strength of our league has got us somewhat prepared. That said, the NCAA Tournament is the NCAA Tournament and it’s special.”

The winner of Georgia-Gonzaga will face the winner of Houston-SIU Edwardsville on Saturday.

Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET*

TV Channel: TBS

Location: Wichita, Kan.

Date: March 20