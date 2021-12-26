Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrives in Miami relaxed, ready for beach trip and big game

MIAMI, Fla. — Big games are nothing new to Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, and the former walk-on exhibited that in his arrival interview. Bennett, who will carry the Bulldogs title hopes on his back against a firm Michigan defense, was relaxed moments after arriving in Miami with the team on Sunday.

“Excited, hopefully, we get to go to the beach,” Bennett said at the team’s downtown hotel. “We’ll see what Christmas time and the holiday season is like down here.” WATCH: Georgia football arrival video from team hotel, Kirby Smart leads the way Georgia plays Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal. “Obviously we have a game to win, but the fact it’s played here in Miami is pretty exciting,” said Bennett, prompted by bowl officials during his interview, as media access was eliminated as a result of the CFP’s heightened COVID-19 protocol. “It’s pretty cool, if we win, it will be a lot cooler.” Bennett is 9-1 as Georgia’s starting quarterback this season, taking over after JT Daniels aggravated an upper-body injury in the fourth game of the season.

Daniels is in COVID-19 quarantine and did not travel with the team on Sunday. The Bulldogs are looking to rebound from their worst outing of the season, a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 in Atlanta. Bennett was 29-of-48 passing or 340 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Kirby Smart has said he didn’t want his team trying to get focused too early for the game, and Bennett’s laid-back approach seemed to fit the head coach’s desire. “We have a few more days until the game, we get to enjoy Miami for a few days and then lock in,” Bennett said. “We feel good, we practiced hard, watched a lot fo film on Michigan, but we’re feeling good.”

