WATCH: Georgia football Orange Bowl arrival at team hotel in Miami

The Bulldogs, accompanied by police escort, held a practice on Sunday morning before busing to Ben Epps Airport and flying on two charted jets to Miami International Airport.

MIAMI, Fla. — The Georgia football team arrived at their team hotel in downtown Miami on schedule Sunday afternoon.

“Our players are excited, we have a lot of players from this area, we recruit this area heavily and I know our players are looking forward to this weather,” Coach Kirby Smart said.

“Any time you have a long break between games it’s important to understand how your team needs to practice and play,” Smart said. “You also have to be smart how you practice down here because you don’t practice at the same time as you play the game. You play the game at night and we practice during the day.”

Georgia plays Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Bulldogs begin on-site preparation at Barry University on Monday.