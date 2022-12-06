Stetson Bennett releases classy statement on being a Heisman finalist amid social media outrage

The Georgia quarterback was one of four finalists for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Bennett becomes Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. No Georgia player has won the award since Herschel Walker did it in 1982.

Bennett released a statement after being honored.

“I don’t even know what to think right now. We have a lot of good players who make me look good. It’s special, This honor is all about my teammates and this team. I wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have the team that we have. This honor is for them. I understand what Coach Smart means when he says that success comes to those who don’t look for it or are too busy working to look for it. I have never thought about the Heisman. I just wanted to play quarterback at Georgia. I just wanted to play football. I’m thinking of the players and people who have been in this with me. Regardless of who wins, it’s a huge honor to be in this group. The wideouts, tight ends, running backs, offensive line, defense, coaches – I wouldn’t have this opportunity without them so a ton of gratitude for them.” -- Stetson Bennett

Bennett was actually embarrassed when a reporter asked Kirby Smart on Saturday if Bennett was deserving of being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Smart though went into detail as to why Bennett was deserving.

“I think it’s one of those things, this guy’s 23 of 29 in the second half, I mean, he didn’t get to do a whole lot in the second half, so I don’t know what he was in the first half,” Smart said. “He’s played really well. I had several people come up to me and say they thought he played the best game of his career tonight. He played really good.”

On the season, Bennett threw 20 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding seven rushing touchdowns. The senior from Blackshear, Ga., was at his best against ranked teams. He went 5-0 in games against teams that finished the season ranked in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, throwing 13 touchdowns to two interceptions. He also ran for four touchdowns and completed 73 percent of his passes in those games.

Bennett is unlikely to win the award, as Williams is a massive favorite to bring home college football’s highest individual honor. Still, that did not stop fans and media members from expressing their outrage that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker had not made the list of finalists.

Many took shots at Bennett, even after Bennett outplayed Hooker when the two went head-to-head earlier this season.