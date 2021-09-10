Georgia coach Kirby Smart could turn to tested QB Stetson Bennett with JT Daniels out

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett could start at quarterback for Georgia against UAB on Saturday with Kirby Smart in search of a “Plan B” for incumbent JT Daniels.

Daniels strained his oblique (side) muscle and is not expected to get the start for the Bulldogs in their 3:30 p.m. home-opening game against the Blazers (TV: ESPN2) at Sanford Stadium. A source close to the situation said it’s not a serious injury but it’s one that requires rest for proper healing.

Smart has said throughout fall camp that second-year player Carson Beck is Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback. Sources have said Beck, who has appeared in just one college game but has not thrown a pass, has taken a majority of the reps with the No. 1 offensive unit.

But Smart has said Bennett has gotten some work, too.

Bennett, unlike Beck, has a great deal of experience at the college level. Bennett had five starts and 10 games played under his belt last season.

Bennett staked Georgia out to a 14-0 lead in his most recent start against Florida before suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder in the first quarter. Bennett was ineffective upon returning to the game and trying to play with the injury, the Bulldogs losing 44-28.

Daniels took over as the starter for the final four games last season and had great success, achieving the highest passer rating in the nation among quarterbacks returning for the 2021 season.