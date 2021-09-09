3 things: What If Carson Beck starts at quarterback for Georgia this week?

ATHENS — There’s a chance Georgia backup quarterback Carson Beck could get the start against UAB on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, and that has college football abuzz.

Starter JT Daniels has aggravated an upper-body injury that was originally suffered in the team’s second scrimmage on Aug. 21. The oblique muscles/core, as well as pectoral muscle, have been referenced, though there has been no confirmation or comment from the team. Daniels didn’t show any signs of injury during or in the immediate aftermath of the Bulldogs’ 10-3 win over Clemson, a game that saw him sacked just once. But observers have told DawgNation his repetitions this week have been limited, and multiple news agencies have cited sources with the same information along those lines. Beck, a third-year player out of Florida, has gotten a majority of the work with the first-team and could start or play prominently when the Bulldogs play the Blazers at 3:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN2) at Sanford Stadium. RELATED: Run game will be leaned on regardless of JT Daniels’ status Beck playing is one of three scenarios to consider amid this seemingly suddenly fuzzy quarterback situation: Beck starts, performs well

Former Georgia quarterback Hutson Mason, now a college football analyst for ESPN and Atlanta’'s 680 The Fan, said this could evolve into an explosive situation. “If I’m JT Daniels the only way I wouldn’t play is if they didn’t put the equipment in my locker,” said Mason, who in his senior year of 2014 beat Clemson and played through a rib injury. “If I don’t play for a week or two, and No. 15 comes in and plays well … it makes for a tougher decision for the head coach. You don’t want to lose that job. “There’s a reason Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brett Farve were notorious for never giving any of their backups any reps. All it takes is one game to open the door.” RELATED: The case for Carson Beck, the challenge he fought through Beck starts, struggles Daniels could be well enough to play in an emergency situation, or Kirby Smart might turn to redshirt senior Stetson Bennett, who rescued the team from last season’s slow start at Arkansas. Daniels did not appear limited at Clemson, as he layered a nice downfield throw into the hands of Ladd McConkey, which was dropped. If Daniels is as capable this week as he was against the Tigers, and UGA would merely be sitting him out as a precaution, then using him if Beck struggles would be an option.

If Daniels isn’t healthy enough to play, then Bennett would be the most likely next man up, as he has game experience and is familiar with the playbook and personnel. Freshman Brock Vandagriff has the highest ceiling of talent, but he has been working with the scout team. RELATED: Kirby Smart shares update on Brock Vandagriff in practices Daniels starts struggles/performs well If Daniels is well enough to start but an injury prevents him from making all of the throws or protecting himself with his mobility, it’s possible Georgia could bring Beck on in relief. Beck does have more mobility than Daniels — though he’s not a runner — and he exhibited a command of the offense in the G-Day Game. RELATED: G-Day Report Card, reviewing Carson Beck, QB Play

If Daniels plays despite the soreness that has led to limited reps and performs well, then the recent speculation has been a learning exercise for what happens when media is not allowed to observe, and programs are not upfront about their injuries. Smart has proven an elite coach, but he has quickly drawn a reputation for being less than forthright about the team’s player availability and the extent of injuries. Smart is hardly the first coach to attempt to hide or mislead where injuries are concerned, but he’s doing it on a brightly lit stage with a championship-caliber program RELATED: Smart says Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith ‘day to day’ after surgery

