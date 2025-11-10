clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia football winners and losers after dispatching Mississippi State
Winner: Elyiss Williams
Connor Riley
Georgia favored over Texas, storylines aplenty in SEC showdown
ATHENS — Texas is back — in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings — but Georgia will be favored when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 only adds hype to Week 12 Georgia football-Texas game
ATHENS — The Georgia-Texas game has been circled all season by college football fans.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 sees Georgia maintain its rankings after avoiding trap …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was already texting Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Social media had a lot to say about Anthony Evans, ‘screen haters’ in big …
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia made it clear after the game it has a lot of love for Anthony Evans.
Connor Riley
