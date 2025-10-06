ATHENS — Kirby Smart is well-known for his fiery halftime speeches, but the Georgia head coach might want to bottle whatever he said in the pregame on Saturday.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders against Kentucky, scoring on their first two offensive series en route to leading against a Power 4 opponent at halftime since last season’s Texas game.

“I was excited about our guys getting a fast start today,” Smart said. “I think that was the goal. It’s the goal every game, but to start early and start fast, I thought we had good energy on offense. I thought they had a good plan in terms of how to execute.”

Georgia, like any other team, is that much more dangerous when playing with a lead, as it allows the offense the patience for careful play calling, and the defense to pin back its ears and get a rush as the opposing team scrambles into catch-up mode.

The Bulldogs’ offensive script was sound early with few plays wasted, and the level of execution improved as momentum increased.

Georgia looked to rely more on players — not plays — and some of the more talented Bulldogs stepped up early and often.

Here’s a look at some Georgia performances that stood out:

Stock Soaring

Dillon Bell enjoyed his best game of the season, catching four passes for 68 yards and scoring on two touchdown runs of 3 yards each. Bell’s versatility is of great value, particularly when he’s consistent catching the football.

Elyiss Williams enjoyed a break-out game of sorts, as the freshman tight end had three catches for 48 yards and was the second-highest-graded offensive player (behind Bell), per PFF. At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, Williams provides an obvious matchup challenge for defenses.

Chauncey Bowens made the most of his first career start with a team-high 70 yards on 15 carries, including runs of 13 and 19 on his first two attempts to spark Georgia’s opening scoring drive. Bowens ability to hit the line of scrimmage hard and fall forward is something Georgia will need against some strong defensive fronts moving forward.

Bo Hughley stepped up and was the highest-graded offensive lineman despite having to play both offensive tackle positions. The redshirt freshman’s progress is a testament to UGA’s ability to develop talent, as Hughley appeared in only three games his first two seasons in the program.

Stock Up

Gunner Stockton showcased his dual-threat ability with two touchdown runs and made more throws downfield. Even though one pass was astray and was intercepted, it was an important step for the first-year starter. Stockton must continue to improve and grow comfortable stretching the field vertically for Georgia to attain its team goals.

Justin Williams made a case for more snaps at linebacker with his six-tackle performance that included a tackle for loss. The former 5-star prospect and Top 10 recruit has the talent to be a difference-maker, something the Georgia defense is in dire need of in its front seven.

Demello Jones was the highest-graded cornerback, per PFF, making three tackles while allowing just one catch for 2 yards the four times Kentucky targeted his receiver. Jones’ emergence is right on time with Ellis Robinson IV’s inconsistent play and Daniel Harris’ groin injury.

Stock Even

Colbie Young was targeted three times and had one catch for 9 yards.

Defensive line play has been adequate, but not enough one-on-one wins to rekindle flashbacks to more dominant days that led to championships.