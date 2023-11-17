Georgia football takes on the Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 12 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia football is 10-0 on the season, while Tennessee is 7-3. Georgia beat Tennessee 27-13 when the two teams met in Athens last season.

Georgia football-Tennessee game time for Week 12

The Georgia football-Tennessee game is set for a 3:39 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel for Week 12

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee how to watch online, stream for Week 12

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will be streamed on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to watch the game. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee odds for Week 12 game

Georgia football is a 10-point favorite over Tennessee. Georgia is 3-6-1 on the season. The over/under for the game is 58.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee for Week 12 game

On Tennessee’s defense and if they do anything different to reach the teams sack total...

“No, they got good players. They play really hard. They strike at the point of attack. They’re aggressive. They’re hard to move because they’re big, then they have, you know, elite pass rushers. I mean, you got an elite pass rusher, you got people who can push the pocket, it creates sacks and things. They are very good defensively and a really big challenge especially when you talk about the front. There’s the rush, but then there’s controlling the line of scrimmage for your ability to run the ball and they’re good at both.”

On the extracurriculars surrounding this game...

“What does this year’s game have to do with last year’s game? We focus on us every week. It has nothing to do with last year’s game. Every time we play Tennessee it’ll probably be 3:30 CBS or 7:00 ESPN. It’s a big game every year we play Tennessee. They’re a good program, we’re a good program and the two are going to match up. As far as our focus on it, our players respect the hell out of Tennessee. They know how hard it is to play them. We had to play them up there two years ago, and it’s tough. It’s a tough prep. We’ll be focused.”

On what makes Tennessee’s run game so explosive...

“Well, it’s the backs. It’s the commitment to the run. It’s the spacing of the receivers. You know, they’re not playing in a phone booth — they’re playing in a big farm field. I mean, they’ve got everybody spread out, so when a run spits, it’s going to go for a long way before somebody else gets to it. So your ability to tackle and fit runs is exposed at three times the level, and they almost always have a good box count meaning they got a hat on a hat and they’re at an advantage. A man has to whip another man to be able to stop the run against them, and sometimes you don’t do that.”