AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 5 Georgia football team takes on the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns in a Week 8 game. Below you can find updates on the injury report, score and analysis for the game.

Georgia is 5-1 while Texas is 6-0 on the season. This will be the first time Texas and Georgia meet as conference foes.

Georgia football score, analysis, live updates for Week 8 game

4:30 p.m. ET: Entering this game, the offensive line is a position to watch for the Bulldogs.

Head coach Kirby Smart shared some concern about the group during an interview on Thursday.

“It’s in the offensive line, you know, we’ve had guys last couple weeks in and out in and out in and out,” Smart said. “We’ve got a couple guys in and out of practice this week. So it’s been a struggle to kind of put that group together, but I know this they’re one of the toughest groups we’ve got so they’ll be next man up and get ready to go fight and play.”

Georgia has been without Tate Ratledge since the Kentucky game when he was injured his knee and ankle. Ratledge has been listed as questionable this week.

At center, Jared Wilson has been listed as probable. He has not played in the last two games for Georgia, as he deals with a foot injury. Drew Bobo has started the two games in his place.

Georgia is without Joseph Jonah-Ajonye but could get defensive lineman Jordan Hall back. Hall has not played in a game this season.

The Bulldogs will be an underdog for the first time since the 2021 season-opener against Clemson. Georgia won that game 10-3.

“We really haven’t talked about it much because you know, I don’t think that lasts so long in a game It doesn’t last the whole four quarters,” Smart said. “So it’s sometimes it’s extra motivation and our guys have talked about it a little bit. But it’s not a position that we’ve been in a lot. But it’s one that you can take advantage of or you could do something about it.

Georgia football injury report entering Texas

Tate Ratledge -- ankle/knee -- questionable

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- undisclosed -- out

Smael Mondon -- lower body -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Branson Robinson -- MCL -- out

Jared Wilson -- foot -- probable

Jordan Hall -- lower leg -- probable

Georgia football-Texas game time for Week 8 game

The Georgia football-Texas game is set for a 7:37 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Texas TV channel for Week 8 game

The Georgia football-Texas game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Texas how to watch online, stream Week 8 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Texas game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Texas odds for Week 8 game

Georgia football is a 4-point underdog against Texas. Georgia is 1-5 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 55. This is the first time Georgia has been an underdog since 2021.