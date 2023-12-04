clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brock Vandagriff enters transfer portal
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff will look to finish his career elsewhere. Vandagriff announced the move on his Twitter page.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Fran Brown won’t coach for Georgia in Orange Bowl, credits Kirby Smart for …
ATHENS — Fran Brown won’t be heading down to the Orange Bowl with Georgia, as he announced that will instead begin his new job as the head coach at Syracuse.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson enters transfer …
ATHENS — With the transfer portal open, Georgia has seen its first player of the day enter the transfer portal as defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson officially entered the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Matt Luke to become offensive line coach at Clemson, will open 2024 season …
ATHENS — Matt Luke is back coaching college football. And his first game back will come against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Brock Vandagriff enters transfer portal

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart issues official statement on playing Georgia-Florida …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers following SEC championship, …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Fran Brown won’t coach for Georgia in Orange Bowl, credits Kirby …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.