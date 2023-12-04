ATHENS — Matt Luke is back coaching college football. And his first game back will come against the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to a report from Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com, Luke is set to be the new offensive line coach at Clemson. Luke stepped away from coaching after the 2021 season and was replaced by Stacy Searels at Georgia.

Luke spent two seasons at Georgia as the offensive line coach. He helped recruit a number of key members of the Georgia offensive line, including the likes of Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris. Both players are poised to be starters for Georgia next season.

What makes the move for Luke interesting is that Georgia will open the 2024 season against Clemson. The two sides are set to meet in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 31 to start the 2024 campaign.

Georgia and Clemson last met to open the 2021 season, when Luke was still on staff. Georgia won that game 10-3, as it was the first game of Georgia’s first national championship season.

The Bulldogs are expected to see plenty of movement on the offensive line this offseason, as Sedrick Van Pran, Xavier Truss, Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims could all depart for the NFL draft. Georgia is also likely to see a player or two depart via the transfer portal on the offensive line.

Georgia has commitments from five offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle.

As for Georgia’s coaching moves, the Bulldogs have already seen Fran Brown leave. He accepted the head coaching job at Syracuse, meaning Georgia will have at least on opening to fill on its coaching staff.

“Fran is just an incredible person,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Anybody that met Fran knows the impact he has on people. He has great relationship strengths. He’ll be awesome for Syracuse. They’re getting a great recruiter, leader. He’s going to do a great job. He knows everybody in the Northeast. Better watch out up there because he knows everybody in Philly.”

Georgia football will end the 2023 season in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. That game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 30.