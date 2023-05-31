WATCH: Georgia football helps move Troy Bowles, other 2023 signees into dorms
Georgia’s last batch of 2023 signees have made their way to campus and have begun moving into their new living spaces.
The Georgia football account shared video highlights of the move-in process, with defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann assisting in the process. One of the players highlighted in the video was linebacker Troy Bowles, as he walked viewers through his room.
Georgia’s 2023 signing class finished ranked No. 2 in the country, behind only Alabama. Eighteen members of the class were able to participate in spring practice drills. Tight end Lawson Luckie and outside linebacker Damon Wilson were among the early standouts from the group.
The Bulldogs are set to begin summer workouts soon, as they continue to ramp up for the 2023 season. Georgia is just over three months away from their first game, which is set for Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. Bowles and the others will hope to make his debut for that game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.
2023 Georgia football summer enrollees
- RB Len’neth Whitehead(transfer)
- OL Bo Hughley
- OL Kelton Smith
- OL Jamal Meriweather
- LB Troy Bowles
- CB Chris Peal
- CB Daniel Harris
- DB Kyron Jones
- K Peyton Woodring
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football game times, TV networks announced for UT-Martin, Ball State games
- Lane Kiffin unplugged at SEC Spring Meetings, serious takes on NIL challenges
- Kirby Smart explains how NIL has ‘put a premium’ on a specific type of recruit for Georgia
- Jaylen Heyward: Longtime Georgia football commit details why he’s still solid even with Miami lurking
- Hugh Freeze instructs staff at rebuilding Auburn to stay above board, no tampering
- Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban issues dire warning on direction of college football
- Kirby Smart shoots down SEC debate, ‘most overrated conversation there ever was’
- As summer enrollees arrive on campus, here’s what Georgia football needs from its 2023 signing class
UGA News
- WATCH: Georgia football helps move Troy Bowles, other 2023 signees into dorms
- Georgia football game times, TV networks announced for UT-Martin, Ball State games
- Kirby Smart explains how NIL has ‘put a premium’ on a specific type of recruit for Georgia
- Hot takes from Hugh Freeze: New Auburn coach weighs in on scheduling, tampering issues
- As summer enrollees arrive on campus, here’s what Georgia football needs from its 2023 signing class