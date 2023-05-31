WATCH: Georgia football helps move Troy Bowles, other 2023 signees into dorms

The Georgia football account shared video highlights of the move-in process, with defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann assisting in the process. One of the players highlighted in the video was linebacker Troy Bowles, as he walked viewers through his room.

Georgia’s last batch of 2023 signees have made their way to campus and have begun moving into their new living spaces.

Georgia’s 2023 signing class finished ranked No. 2 in the country, behind only Alabama. Eighteen members of the class were able to participate in spring practice drills. Tight end Lawson Luckie and outside linebacker Damon Wilson were among the early standouts from the group.

The Bulldogs are set to begin summer workouts soon, as they continue to ramp up for the 2023 season. Georgia is just over three months away from their first game, which is set for Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. Bowles and the others will hope to make his debut for that game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.

2023 Georgia football summer enrollees

RB Len’neth Whitehead(transfer)

OL Bo Hughley

OL Kelton Smith

OL Jamal Meriweather

LB Troy Bowles

CB Chris Peal

CB Daniel Harris

DB Kyron Jones

K Peyton Woodring

