Sources: Georgia football players Tykee Smith, Darnell Washington undergo surgery

The details of the surgical procedures were not known at the time of publication.

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington underwent surgery on Wednesday, DawgNation has confirmed.

Coach Kirby Smart said on Wednesday the players were “day-to-day” and receiving treatment for foot-related injuries:

“Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith sustained foot injuries during practice this week,” Smart said. “They are both undergoing treatment and have an excellent prognosis. Their status is day to day.”

Smith also suffered a sprained ankle injury, per DawgNation sources, and was considered doubtful for the opening game against Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Athletic was the first credentialed media to report the surgery took place.