Kirby Smart releases official statement on Darnell Washington, Tykee Smith injuries
Following multiple reports that tight end Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are both expected to miss the season-opener against Clemson, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement.
“Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith sustained foot injuries during practice this week,” Smart said. “They are both undergoing treatment and have an excellent prognosis. Their status is day to day.”
Smart is next to meet with reporters on Saturday.
*This story will be updated as it develops