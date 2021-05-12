WATCH: What Georgia football needs from transfer defensive back Tykee Smith

To this point, Smith is the only player the Bulldogs have brought in via the transfer portal. He announced he would be coming to Georgia back on April 4.

While he doesn’t seem likely to fill Georgia’s biggest need at cornerback, Smith does bring a couple of invaluable assets to a Georgia secondary that is lacking them at the moment.

The two biggest things Smith will provide to this Georgia defense is his experience and his playmaking skills.

In his time at West Virginia, Smith started in 18 career games while playing in four more. By comparison, the entire Georgia secondary outside of Smith has just 17 career starts. Lewis Cine accounts for 11 of those, Chris Smith has five and Latavious Brini picked up his first start in the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

Smith has not yet played at an SEC level but he’s gonna up against the likes of Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State in his time in West Virginia. He’s seen his fair share of big-time offenses in his first two seasons at the collegiate level.

Georgia is most likely to employ Smith at the “star” position, which will ask him to perform a variety of jobs. It’s fairly similar to the “spear” position he played at West Virginia where he earned Third Team All-American honors.