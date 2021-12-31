(3) Georgia
Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
(2) Michigan
  • (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
  • (4) Cincinnati
    6
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (1) Alabama
    17
    Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
  • (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
    (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
    LSU
    Wed, 1/5 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Kansas State
    (15) Oregon
    32
    Final
    (14) Oklahoma
    47
  • North Carolina
    21
    Final
    South Carolina
    38
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
    (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
    Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
  • (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
  • (4) Cincinnati
    6
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (1) Alabama
    17
    Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky

Live Blog: Georgia arrives, key plays available for Michigan in Orange Bowl CFP

December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks on the field as he arrives Hard Rock Stadium before the Orange Bowl between Georgia and Michigan in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, December 31, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

MIAMI GARDENS — Georgia football is back on the big stage and ready for a rapid recovery from the internal bleeding that’s been taking place since a disappointing outing in the SEC Championship Game.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) kick off against the No. 2-ranked Wolverines (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium with a trip to the College Football Championship Game in Indianapolis on the line.

“As a coach, you’ve been here before, but it’s the players that it’s really about,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s about these guys enjoying it and going out and competing and making memories of a lifetime and just thankful for the opportunity that college football gives us.”

Pregame Updates:

Michigan safety Dax Hill is present and expected to play for the Wolverines. Hill was not yet in Florida on Thursday morning, per head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is present at Hard Rock Stadium. There were reports that Van Pran might not be available, but the projected starting center is present at the very least.

Georgia receiver George Pickens and quarterback JT Daniels are present at the game, as expected. DawgNation and the AJC confirmed their presence at the Bulldogs’ practice on Tuesday after the pair arrived on Monday night because of COVID protocol.

Pregame reads

7 fearless predictions for Georgia-Michigan Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal

Odd couple: Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh shares similarities

Locked In

Georgia middle linebacker Nakobe Dean is one of three projected first-round NFL Draft picks suiting up for the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.
Jeff Sentell / Dawg, Dawgnation

UGA News

NextOdd couple: Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh share similar backgrounds...
Leave a Comment