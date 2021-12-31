Live Blog: Georgia arrives, key plays available for Michigan in Orange Bowl CFP

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) kick off against the No. 2-ranked Wolverines (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium with a trip to the College Football Championship Game in Indianapolis on the line.

MIAMI GARDENS — Georgia football is back on the big stage and ready for a rapid recovery from the internal bleeding that’s been taking place since a disappointing outing in the SEC Championship Game.

“As a coach, you’ve been here before, but it’s the players that it’s really about,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s about these guys enjoying it and going out and competing and making memories of a lifetime and just thankful for the opportunity that college football gives us.”

Pregame Updates:

Michigan safety Dax Hill is present and expected to play for the Wolverines. Hill was not yet in Florida on Thursday morning, per head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is present at Hard Rock Stadium. There were reports that Van Pran might not be available, but the projected starting center is present at the very least.

Georgia receiver George Pickens and quarterback JT Daniels are present at the game, as expected. DawgNation and the AJC confirmed their presence at the Bulldogs’ practice on Tuesday after the pair arrived on Monday night because of COVID protocol.

Pregame reads

7 fearless predictions for Georgia-Michigan Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal

Odd couple: Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh shares similarities

Locked In