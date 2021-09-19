Georgia football report card: Bulldogs fly by South Carolina 40-13

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs continued their climb with a 40-13 win over South Carolina Saturday night, but the head coach made it clear UGA must stay on the right trajectory.

RECAP: How Georgia football scored in win over South Carolina

“We’re on this flight, we’re trying to take off, we’re wheels up and we’re getting in the air,” Smart said. “But we’re not at the highest altitude yet.”

QUARTERBACKS (A-)

JT Daniels played about as well as possible, 22-of-31 passing (two passes were dropped) with 3 TDs and 1 interception. Daniels was special on third-down throws — 7 of 7 for 65 yards and six first downs. Stetson Bennett was ineffective when forced to play off the bench, 1-of-3 for 4 yards and an interception.

RUNNING BACKS (B)

James Cook was the backfield MVP with a rushing and receiving TD and 4 carries for 51 yards and 4 catches for 20 yards. Kendall Milton led the team with 10 carries for 66 yards, but also, a controversial fumble. Zamir White had 8 carries for 51 yards while Kenny McIntosh had a solid blitz pickup and 3 catches for 35 yards. Still, no explosive plays of more than 23 yards on the ground this season.

RECEIVERS (B)

Brock Bowers had a team-high 5 catches for 53 yards, but also a drop. Adonai Mitchell made the most of his first start with 4 catches for 77 yards and a TD. Jermaine Burton had 3 catches for 70 yard and scored on a blown coverage. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had just one catch, and also, a dropped pass. Ladd McConkey caught his only target and was scrappy blocking.

OFFENSIVE LINE (B)

Opened some run lanes for the Bulldogs’ backs, getting to them to the second level of the defense. The one sack surrendered was horrible, as Warren Ericson, Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shafer were all beaten al the play. Shafer had a false start.

DEFENSIVE LINE (A)