Georgia-South Carolina live blog: 3 pregame keys for Bulldogs

ATHENS — Georgia football looks to maintain control of the East Division with its SEC home-opening game against South Carolina.

Welcome to today’s live blog, where the scoring and injury news will be reported in real time.

Here are three keys for Georgia in tonight’s game:

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are a 31-point favorite over the Gamecocks in the 7 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.

Kirby Smart has talked about getting the run game going all week, and that has more to do than just program pride.

An effective run game helps neutralize a pass rush, and one of South Carolina’s team strengths is its defensive line.

A couple of good runs — Kenny McIntosh could be effective against this sort of defensive front — would also open up the play-action passing game.

2. Keep special teams special

Georgia needs to get more explosive plays out of its return game and steady place-kicker Jack Podlesny.

Punter Jake Camarda has been an unsung hero, arguably the best at his position in the nation.

Kearis Jackson is expected to return to the receiving corps, so it will be interesting to see if he continues to return punts.

3. Get receivers in sync