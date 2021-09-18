Georgia-South Carolina live blog: 3 pregame keys for Bulldogs
Welcome to today’s live blog, where the scoring and injury news will be reported in real time.
ATHENS — Georgia football looks to maintain control of the East Division with its SEC home-opening game against South Carolina.
The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are a 31-point favorite over the Gamecocks in the 7 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.
PREGAME READS:
• David Pollack wants to see Stetson Bennett at quarterback tonight
• South Carolina beat writer shares recipe for Gamecocks’ upset
• 3 to watch: Arian Smith, Jack Podlesny and Broderick Jones
Here are three keys for Georgia in tonight’s game:
1. Establish the run
Kirby Smart has talked about getting the run game going all week, and that has more to do than just program pride.
An effective run game helps neutralize a pass rush, and one of South Carolina’s team strengths is its defensive line.
A couple of good runs — Kenny McIntosh could be effective against this sort of defensive front — would also open up the play-action passing game.
2. Keep special teams special
Georgia needs to get more explosive plays out of its return game and steady place-kicker Jack Podlesny.
Punter Jake Camarda has been an unsung hero, arguably the best at his position in the nation.
Kearis Jackson is expected to return to the receiving corps, so it will be interesting to see if he continues to return punts.
3. Get receivers in sync
Tight end/H-Back Brock Bowers has been the most explosive pass-catcher on the team through the first two games, but UGA needs its receivers to get some consistency.
If Jackson returns to the receiving corps, that would provide a lift, but more is needed from Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Adonai Mitchell on the perimeter and down the field.
South Carolina figures to provide some deep-ball opportunities.
