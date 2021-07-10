PFF has curious choices as Georgia’s top two ‘best’ players, overlooks proven stars

ATHENS — College football analytics have added plenty of fun and talking points for fans, but sometimes numbers can lie, and the wrong conclusions can be drawn based on statistics. One of the more interesting preseason reads has come from Pro Football Focus’ writer Anthony Treash, who shared his view of the Top 50 players in college football.

Many of the familiar names were among the top players in the nation, such as Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler in the Sooners’ QB-friendly scheme, and returning All-SEC cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. But a search through the ranks revealed only two Georgia football players in Treash’s Top 25, and three in his Top 50. Curiously enough, neither of the Bulldogs ranked among the best 25 players were on the UGA team from a year ago. They didn’t even go through the recent spring drills. RELATED: Look ahead to top Georgia talent in 2021 season reveals several NFL talents Defensive back transfer Tykee Smith came up as the No. 8 overall “best” player on the PFF list of Top 50 returning players. Smith was credited with the “third-best slot coverage grade” his first two seasons playing at West Virginia in the Big 12. Standing only 5-foot-10, Smith might find the SEC a taller task even after the departures of top quarterbacks like Mac Jones, Kyle Trask and Kellen Mond.

Or, more likely, other returning SEC defensive backs will prosper with higher pass defense grades with newer, less experienced quarterbacks running offenses. Whatever the case, it will be interesting to see if Smith emerges as the top defensive back in Georgia’s secondary, much less the No. 3 returning defensive back in the SEC, where PFF has him listed. The other current Bulldogs’ player ranked in PFF’s Top 25 returning players is transfer Arik Gilbert, who is attempting to make the switch from tight end to receiver and learn a brand-new offense. The stats for Gilbert in matchups as a tight end last season were impressive. Per PFF: “He hauled in seven of his 13 contested targets and broke nine tackles on 35 receptions in 2020. He ran 33 routes on the outside for LSU last season, picking up eight receptions for 85 yards.” Gilbert is projected to play the “X” in UGA’s scheme, the Bulldogs hoping the sophomore can bring a spark with George Pickens out indefinitely after tearing his ACL in March. RELATED: More probable than doubtful Pickens returns in 2021, per ESPN analyst

But like fellow transfer Smith, Gilbert will need to prove he’s the best on the Georgia team before his PFF ranking as the top returning receiver in the SEC can be taken seriously. Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, projected as an offensive tackle, was the third and final UGA player ranked in PFF’s returning Top 50. The PFF metrics reflected that Salyer was ranked “No. 2 among all Power Five offensive linemen in pass-blocking grade over his last four games (90.6).” Perhaps not coincidentally, JT Daniels was under center and properly adjusting the protections. Daniels is among a handful of other Georgia football players who come to mind as potential Top 50 players in college football this season. PFF ranks players each week, so it’s possible their metrics will quickly shift to recognize the talents of other players.

Here are some of DawgNation’s picks of Georgia players who should get consideration for a Top 50 list of players: • QB JT Daniels • NT Jordan Davis • OLB Adam Anderson • TE Darnell Washington • LB Nakobe Dean

• WR Jermaine Burton • FS Lewis Cine Note: George Pickens is a Top 50 talent but is injured.

