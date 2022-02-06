Georgia players finish Senior Bowl strong, Channing Tindall 5 tackles

Linebacker Channing Tindall had five tackles and a pass break-up for the “American” team coached by the Detroit Lions, which lost by a 20-10 count to the “National” team coached by the New York Jets’ staff.

The Senior Bowl week closed out Saturday with five Georgia players wearing the signature “G” on their helmets one final time on Saturday.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick also suited up representing the Bulldogs, making one tackle and showing his solid cover skills.

Outgoing Bulldogs Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer played on the offensive line for the American team, while Jake Camarda handled the punting.

Camarda, who many project will get drafted, averaged 51 yards on six punts in the game.

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt did not play in the game. Wyatt had a standout week in the practices and raised his NFL draft stock, but he suffered a reported ankle injury.

The Bulldogs will almost surely break the program record for more players selected in an NFL draft with 15 possible candidates.

Most, if not all, of those 15 players figure to be invited to the NFL combine which runs March 1-6 in Indianapolis.