David Daniel struck by vehicle on campus, Georgia freshman doing ‘ok’

Daniel’s parents said he was “OK’ after the close call that occurred on Carlton Street near Sanford Drive around 10:30 a.m., per the University of Georgia Police Department log.

ATHENS — Georgia football freshman defensive back David Daniel is not expected to miss any time after being struck by a vehicle on campus on Tuesday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had just spoken to the Athens Touchdown Club on Monday night about how it’s important to have depth at safety, a high-impact position with a higher injury rate.

The Bulldogs are perilously thin at the position after two of the most promising defensive backs transferred from Georgia this offseason, both Tyrique Stevenson (Miami) and Major Burns (LSU) returning to their home states.

Smart added former West Virginia star Tykee Smith to the defensive back ranks via the transfer portal, but Smith underwent foot surgery last week and is out indefinitely.

There are high hopes for Daniel, a former Top 100 national recruit from Woodstock who opened eyes in spring drills with his hard-hitting ways.

Georgia will start veterans Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith at the safety positions, with Daniels, Dan Jackson, William Poole, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard among the other defensive backs in reserve.

Latavious Brini appears primed to make his second consecutive start at the Star with Smith sidelined.