Ole Miss’ Matt Corral gets preseason All-SEC nod over JT Daniels, per Phil Steele

JT Daniels finished last season on fire, posting a higher quarterback ranking over the final four games than any returning quarterback.

But if Phil Steele’s preseason magazine is any indication, questions remain whether Georgia will go all-in with an aerial assault with Daniels under center the season.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral — whose decommitment from USC four years ago opened the door for Daniels to determine he would reclassify and graduate early to play for the Trojans — was Steele’s choice for first-team preseason All-SEC quarterback with Daniels assigned the second team.

Corral lost his top two targets with star WR Elijah Moore and reliable tight end Kenny Yeboah moving on to the NFL.

Daniels, meanwhile, lost top target George Pickens (torn ACL) through at least the first two months of the season.

Corral likely got the nod because Kiffin is regarded as more of an offensive-minded coach, while Smart’s expertise is defense.

