WATCH: Mothers of JT Daniels and Richard LeCounte share tales of sons’ Georgia football journeys
ATHENS — Mother’s Day Weekend doesn’t have any overlap with football season, but that doesn’t mean any time off for football moms.
Ali Daniels and Erika LeCounte, the mothers of Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and former UGA safety Richard LeConte, put in some overtime at the request of DawgNation on Friday night.
The first-ever Ingles Mother’s Day Special starts at 8 p.m. on Friday on the DawgNation YouTube channel and DawgNation Facebook Page.
There were plenty of stories told, along with the recounting of plenty of drama, as both JT Daniels and Richard LeCounte have gone through their fair share of drama to get to exciting positions they find themselves in.
Daniels suffered a torn ACL injury at USC after a disappointing freshman season that Ali Daniels explained was probably the hardest season of JT’s life — even harder than last season.
Ali Daniels shared how she felt JT Daniels dealt with not playing, and her thoughts on how Kirby Smart managed him.
Erika LeCounte, meanwhile, revealed how UGA responded to her son’s frightening motorcycle crash, and the difference it has made in Richard’s life as he embarks on an NFL career in Cleveland.