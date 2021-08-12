3 hottest Georgia football position battles, and a roation to watch

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart will run his Bulldogs through a final practice today leading up to what promises to be a competitive Saturday scrimmage. Georgia will hold its second and final scrimmage on Aug. 21, likely locking down starters and getting prep for the opening game with Clemson on Sept. 4.

As things stand, there’s still plenty up for grabs in the offensive and defensive backfields as well as on the offensive line. Here are three position battles that have gotten more interesting since the start of camp: Offensive line “Tate Ratledge” is the hot name that keeps popping up, a testament to the hard work the second-year player from Darlington School in Rome, Ga., has put in. If the 6-foot-6, 320-pund Ratledge locks down a guard position opposite senior Justin Shaffer, that would indicate that Georgia does indeed plan to go with Jamaree Salyer at left tackle in the opening game. Injured center Warren Ericson is tentatively expected to miss the next two weeks with a hand injury, but the silver lining is Sedrick Van Pran getting valuable first-team work with JT Daniels. Daniels had the misfortune his true freshman season at USC of dealing with a new center who was inconsistent, and it led to some of the inconsistent stat line he put up with the Trojans. Running back

Georgia has a good problem on its hands with five quality running backs, each of whom could be the No. 1 or No. 2 back at almost any other SEC school. And, while there’s only one football, tailback is a position that lends itself to a rotation and shared reps. At Georgia, it will likely be adjustable to the various game plans, from one contest to another. Kirby Smart praised sophomore Kendall Milton during the spring, and reports are that Milton has continued to emerge. It has led to speculation of what might happen if Milton overtakes veteran Zamir White for the starting job. White is a fan-favorite who has overcome two ACL injuries to lead the running backs room this season after bypassing the 2021 NFL Draft. White could have easily transferred after spring drills and locked down a starting job at several other schools. But running backs coach Dell McGee has been upfront about playing the best players regardless of seniority, so there have been no guarantees. McGee’s players trust and respect his decisions, so there isn’t likely to be any drama, only constant competition. Cornerback

Jalen Kimber had a great spring and finished spring with the Ones, but after a strong open to fall camp he has gotten a little nicked up. It’s nothing serious that would keep Kimber out, but perhaps enough to open the door for Kelee Ringo to showcase his skills, which Ringo has done with one multi-interception practice. Coordinator Dan Lanning noted on Tuesday that Ringo, because of the labrum surgery he had last fall, does not yet have game reps. That would seem to indicate UGA will continue to bring him along slowly. But as Ringo continues to make plays, his reps will continue to increase. Lanning also said Ameer Speed was working at more than one position, perhaps tipping that Derion Kendrick has, in fact, locked down a starting spot at cornerback. Georgia has run a three-man cornerback rotation, and that could swell to four depending on the formations opponents’ run, and the level of competition between the players. About those receivers The competition here is for reps and priority in the progressions within Todd Monken’s Pro Style Spread offense. The talk about tight end Darnell Washington is real, and teams are going to have to game plan for the 6-foot-7, 275-pounder.

But UGA will also present challenges at the “X,” where incoming transfer Arik Gilbert is expected to create matchup nightmares, while Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint cuts up defenses with precise routes, and Adonai Mitchell stretches teams with his speed. Jermaine Burton will be the threat on the other side at the Z, though he has been a little nicked up in fall camp. Justin Robinson, who moved over from the X, has continued to show big-play ability along with Ladd McConkey. Speedy sophomore Arian Smith is getting much-needed reps after missing some spring drills so that he could run track. Smith is the unquestioned “fastest man on the team,” but he needs to get up to speed in the playbook to be an effective and consistent weapon.

