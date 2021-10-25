Georgia coach Kirby Smart on quarterbacks: ‘I’m ok with whoever the best guy is’

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said no decision has been made on who will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs on Saturday. “Everything is going to be based on practice, and no decision has been made,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “(JT Daniels) did practice Wednesday and did pretty good, and he practiced Thursday and didn’t have pain before, during, or after …. that’s step one.

“The next step is, can he move, can he throw with accuracy and do the things required to play quarterback.” The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Smart said he wasn’t sure if there would be a quarterback rotation, but he wouldn’t rule it out. “It all depends on where JT is, and where Stetson is, and what gives us the best chance to win,” Smart said. “I’ll say it again, I’m ok with whoever the best guy is to give us the best chance to win, and that’s based on practice and health, and it will be that way the rest of the year.” RELATED: Georgia legend Eric Zeier gives his take on Bulldogs’ quarterbacks

Smart said he doesn’t think the offensive players care who is under center. “I don’t feel we have a chemistry issue with either quarterback,” Smart said. “I don’t think our offensive players pay attention to who is back there.” Smart seemed to indicate in an interview with ESPN that he would play the quarterback that fit the game plan best. RELATED: What Kirby Smart told ESPN about Georgia quarterbacks last week “I’m not sure we know who the better one is based on which game plan we have,” Smart told ESPN last week. “There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that’s Stetson. There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That’s JT. But the first thing with JT is that he’s got to be healthy.”

UGA News