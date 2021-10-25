Georgia football-Florida: Live updates, injury report, practice news
The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators this week. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury report as well as practice news.
Both teams were off last week. This game will be played in Jacksonville, Fla., as it is a neutral-site contest.
Georgia football-Florida live updates, practice news
11:45 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25 update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to the media at 12 p.m. ET and players will follow shortly after.
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs return to action after a bye week. Georgia will travel to Jacksonville, Fla., to take on the Florida Gators in the latest installment of this classic rivalry.
Georgia comes in as a heavy favorite, as the Bulldogs are 7-0 and hold the No. 1 ranking in both polls. Florida is 4-3 this season and unranked for the first time all year.
Despite the perceived gap between the two programs, this game will mean quite a bit to both sides. Florida beat Georgia 44-28 last season in Jacksonville, Fla., making it the first time Dan Mullen beat Kirby Smart as a head coach.
Both teams enter the game with questions at quarterback. For Georgia, JT Daniels continues to get healthier. But one of the bigger stories this week will be whether or not he is healthy enough to earn the starting job over Stetson Bennett. In the four games Bennett has started, he’s thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
As for Florida, Emory Jones started the first seven games of the season. But Anthony Richardson finished the LSU game for the Gators and seems like the more promising option between the two.
The winner of this game has won the SEC East in each of the six seasons. A win for the Bulldogs would mark a continuation of that trend. A Georgia win and Kentucky loss this weekend would clinch the division for the Bulldogs.
Georgia football-Florida injury report
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (probable, ankle), Jermaine Burton (probable, groin), Chris Smith (probable, shoulder), JT Daniels (questionable, lat), Arian Smith (questionable, shin), Kenny McIntosh (questionable, hamstring), George Pickens (questionable, ACL), Dominick Blaylock (questionable, hamstring), Kendall Milton (out, MCL), Tykee Smith (out, torn ACL), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
What time is the Georgia football-Florida game?
The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
What TV channel is the Georgia football-Florida game on?
CBS will broadcast the game.
